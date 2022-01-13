Novak Djokovic enters the Australian Open draw, but the government could expel him on Friday – Corriere.it

Drawn by fellow countryman Kecmanovic. The delay in the decision by the ministry could depend on wanting to make any appeal useless, given that in the event of expulsion, every hearing could not be held before Monday with Nole unable to play

Another night of waiting. The verdict on the cancellation of the entry visa of Novak Djokovic in Australia did not arrive. Probably, at this point, only Friday remains, even if the Serbian’s staff still filters the will to appeal in the event of an unfavorable decision. The Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke he still took a few hours of time, but it does not mean that it is not a strategy to drag the case as close as possible to the start of the tournament, set for the night (Italian time) between Sunday and Monday.

Djokovic, thanks to the support of his people and the pursuit of a record that would consign him to the history of tennis (no one has won 21 Grand Slam titles, Federer and Nadal now I’m at 20 like Nole), he doesn’t give up: he trained again on the Rod Laver Arena and his name for the moment present in the Australian Open draw, which in the end was drawn more than an hour later than the time original, as if to wait for government decisions that have not arrived. Djokovic, should his presence be confirmed, would face his compatriot in the first round Miomir Kecmanovic.

TO Melbourne, meanwhile, given the increase in infections, the sale of tickets for individual sessions has been paused: the stands of the fields that have not yet reached 50% of capacity will stop at that quota, while the tickets already sold over 50% for some sessions they will remain valid.

