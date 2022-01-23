Novak Djokovic, farce in Australia? “The champion will not sue. And next year …”, pants down – Libero Quotidiano





Unthinkable from Australia. They are in fact certain: Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open 2023. This is what he claims Craig Tiley, the number 1 of Tennis Australia, who explained that Djokovic “he’s not going to sue. We are talking and we will talk again but at the moment we are focused only on organizing this great event. I think he will play next year. After all, he is the strongest player in the world and he loves the Australian Open “, concluded when asked by Abc.





In short, no doubt: after this year’s no-vax controversy, in 2023 Djokovic will take part in the tournament. But the last word belongs to the Australian government: theoretically, the number 1 in the world ranking should be banned for three years, in short, for 36 months it could not set foot in Australia.





Time will tell. In the meantime, good news arrives for Djokovic from France: he will be able to play the Roland Garros tournament, scheduled in Paris from next May 16 to June 5, even if before then he will not have been vaccinated against Covid-19. An assist that comes directly from the transalpine Parliament, which has launched a new package of regulations to contain the rampant Omicron variant: the new laws provide that the new vaccination passport can also be attributed to those who have recovered from Covid for no more than six months. Having contracted the coronavirus last December 16, Nole is covered until June 16, therefore fully in order to be at the start. At least at Roland Garros …