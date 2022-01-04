Novak Djokovic, for the champion the Covid rules do not apply: granted the vaccine exemption, he will be able to play the Australian Open

If you are the number 1 to the world of tennis and the sample in charge of Australian Open, Covid rules do not apply to you. Or rather, they can be circumvented. Novak Djokovic will be able to take part in the first round of the Grand Slam, starting on January 17 in Melbourne, as the Serbian tennis player himself announced with a post on Instagram. THE mere mortals they need one vaccination certification to enter Australia, but not Djokovic, who has always refused to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated against Covid and now says he received an exemption: “I had a great time with my loved ones during the break and today I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit. Let’s go 2022! ”, Reads his post.

After withdrawing from the Atp Cup from Sydney there were many doubts about the presence of the world number one at the Australian Open, where he won the last three editions for a total of nine titles. Craig Tiley, the director of the Slam Down Under, had been clear: in order to play at Melbourne Park, tennis players must be fully vaccinated, but apparently you can now participate even if you get an exemption.

The Serbian champion has long been elected idol of the no vax, for its stances against the vaccine since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, the fact that the number 1 in the world can take part even as a non-immunized in the Australian Open has been interpreted as a win by all those who in fact are opposites to vaccinations. A message potentially devastating at a time when the whole world is dealing with the advance of Omicron variant and immunizations are key to avoiding a new one collapse of the health systems.

Australia reported a record number with 47,738 new Covid cases, mostly Omicron variant and not serious. Despite the blanket tracing and the closure of the borders, the country had just emerged from a Delta wave that had reduced the government’s ambition to reach zero-cases of coronavirus. Now, like others in the rest of the world, Australia relies on vaccination campaign with 91.5% of the population who has already received two doses and 2.5 million the booster.

You cannot understand and you will never understand!

he who is born a wolf will never become a sheep

#Djokovic pic.twitter.com/0qCOG7ah2j – Macca (@ _Maka72) January 4, 2022

A completely different message came, again via Instagram, from another sports champion, the cestita Danilo Gallinari. The blue, who plays in the NBA, said he was infected and wrote: “Vaccination is very important and it is the only way to eradicate this plague. There is no valid reason against vaccines suffering and the frustration of this pandemic period. So please, keep getting vaccinated! “.

A completely opposite position to that of Djokovic, who already in June 2020, after a few months of pandemic, he had improvised as organizer dtennis tournaments with the conviction that it was wrong to postpone the return to competitive activities again. His Adria Tour however, it had turned into a outbreak of infections, so much so that he himself and his wife turned out positive.