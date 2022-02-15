Novak Djokovic is not vaccinated, Roland Garros and Wimbledon at risk: “If this is the price, I’ll pay it”

Novak Djokovic he will not get vaccinated, even at the cost of giving up Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Even if the choice of him, which has already cost him participation in the last Australian Open, would ruin his career. “If that’s the price, I’ll pay it.” In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Serbian tennis player, still number 1 in the world, reiterated that he does not want to be associated with the No Vax movement, but that he supports the right of individual choice.

A few days ago the German journalist and writer Daniel Müksch, author of a biography on Djokovic, had spoken to the Austrian newspaper Heute.2 saying: “I understand that Novak is vaccinated.” But immediately came the denial of the staff: no vaccine, and also no authorized biographer for the Serbian champion. That now in this interview he declares himself ready to do anything to defend his position. “I have never been against vaccinations”, he explained, confirming that he had vaccinated as a child, “but I have always supported the freedom to choose what to put in your body”.

The Serbian, however, leaves a window open on the possibility of vaccinating in the future: “I keep an open mind, because we are all trying to collectively find the best possible solution to put an end to Covid. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to make a great effort to manage this virus and hopefully see an end to this virus soon. “

“I understand that there is a lot of criticism about me .. And I understand that people have different theories about how lucky I was. But no one is lucky to get Covid. Millions of people have and are still struggling with Covid all over the world. . It’s something I take very seriously, I don’t really like anyone thinking that I have abused something in order to get a positive PCR test and go to Australia. “