Novak Djokovic, no vax rejected by Australia | Massimo Gramellini

When we were resigned to seeing him take the field to Australian Open, and maybe spit on the hand with which he would hold the opponent’s, Novax Djokovid – as he is now called – he was first blocked for hours at Melbourne airport and then sent back home with a bureaucratic and therefore relentless reason: the visa application he submitted does not provide for exemptions for vaccine dodgers.

So, whether Djokovic suffers from celiac disease, whether he has already had covid in recent months, or simply that he is himself, the Marquis of Djokovic, and we … (with what follows), it doesn’t matter: the Australian state of Victoria has decided to deny him what the tournament organization had granted him in the name of the business.

With the usual intellectual pleasure that leads him to support the unbearable in order to make a cue on the commonplace, Giuliano Ferrara he defended the privilege of the Great Exempt because “he knows how to play tennis”. A classic example of Marxist realism, for which the only thing that matters in history is the balance of power, the rest is the whining of victims. According to this worldview, life is always as it is and never as it should be: the rich, the powerful, the unscrupulous and the most gifted can ignore the rules that trap the envious and the mediocre.

Thanks be toobscure Australian bureaucrat who, stopping Djokovic at home, reminded us that winners don’t always have to win.