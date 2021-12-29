Sports

Novak Djokovic, official the forfeit at the ATP Cup 2022: the number 1 in the world will not go to Australia

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

It’s official, Novak Djokovic there will be noAtp Cup 2022 in Sidney. Just two days before the start of the tournament, the certainty arrives that the number 1 in the world will not be there. Therefore, i doubts then on the participation of the Serbian champion in the Australian Open, first grand slam of the year scheduled from 17 to 30 January, in which he triumphed in the past three editions.

The organizers of the tournament have decided to grant access only to tennis players vaccinated against the Covid and they do not intend to soften this position even for the Serbian champion, who has always been skeptical about vaccination. The rumors about Djokovic’s absence from the ATP Cup weren’t sure yet, as the Serbian wasn’t there deleted from the list of participants. In the statement of the Professional Tennis Association, the news takes two lines in which we read: “The number one in the world Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup 2022. The Serbian team will now be led by the number 33 in the world, Dusan Lajovic“.

Other information in the note is that theAustria withdrew following the forfeit of Dominic Thiem And Dennis Novak. In place of the Austrians, against Italy, represented by Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli And Fabio Fognini, will then play the France from Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin And Fabrice Martin. The group B is completed with the hosts, first opponents of the blues in the match of Sunday 2 January.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Slalom of Val d’Isere, there is only Noel ahead of Vinatzer in the first heat

2 weeks ago

F1, no penalty for Verstappen in Brazil: Mercedes appeal rejected

November 19, 2021

Allegri summons Soulé to replace Chiesa

November 29, 2021

all about Fabian, Insigne, Koulibaly, Anguissa and Osimhen ”- SOS Fanta

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button