Novak Djokovic, official the forfeit at the ATP Cup 2022: the number 1 in the world will not go to Australia

It’s official, Novak Djokovic there will be noAtp Cup 2022 in Sidney. Just two days before the start of the tournament, the certainty arrives that the number 1 in the world will not be there. Therefore, i doubts then on the participation of the Serbian champion in the Australian Open, first grand slam of the year scheduled from 17 to 30 January, in which he triumphed in the past three editions.

Read Also Australian Open only for players vaccinated against Covid: Novak Djokovic towards the forfeit. The father: “This is blackmail”

The organizers of the tournament have decided to grant access only to tennis players vaccinated against the Covid and they do not intend to soften this position even for the Serbian champion, who has always been skeptical about vaccination. The rumors about Djokovic’s absence from the ATP Cup weren’t sure yet, as the Serbian wasn’t there deleted from the list of participants. In the statement of the Professional Tennis Association, the news takes two lines in which we read: “The number one in the world Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup 2022. The Serbian team will now be led by the number 33 in the world, Dusan Lajovic“.

Read Also Atp Finals Turin, Zverev wins. From Sinner’s springboard to Djokovic’s summit at risk: what to expect from the 2022 season

Other information in the note is that theAustria withdrew following the forfeit of Dominic Thiem And Dennis Novak. In place of the Austrians, against Italy, represented by Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli And Fabio Fognini, will then play the France from Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin And Fabrice Martin. The group B is completed with the hosts, first opponents of the blues in the match of Sunday 2 January.