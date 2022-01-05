Novak Djokovic, premier of Australia holds back on participation in the Open: “If the vaccine exemption is not justified, he goes home”

The government of Canberra attempts a tepid backtrack after the controversy arising from the decision of grant exemption for the vaccine to Novak Djokovic so that he can take part in the Australian Open of tennis in a country where the executive has imposed very hard restrictions to its inhabitants over the nearly two years of pandemic. The premier Scott Morrison, according to the Australian media, when asked by journalists on the matter, he assured him that he was ready to send Djokovic back “At home with the first plane” if the number 1 tennis player in the world does not provide sufficient reasons as to why he did not get vaccinated. “Anyone entering Australia must meet our border requirements,” he concluded.

“I had a great time with my loved ones during the break and today I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit. Let’s go 2022! ”, Announced the Serbian champion, also known for his opposition to vaccines, with a post on Facebook. Words that had triggered the public protests and not only.

After withdrawing from the Atp Cup from Sydney there were many doubts about his presence at the Australian Open, where he won the last three editions for a total of nine titles. Craig Tiley, the director of the Slam Down Under, it was clear: in order to play at Melbourne Park, tennis players must be fully vaccinated.