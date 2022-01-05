Novak Djokovic rejected, he will not play the Australian Open

Now it’s official: Novak Djokovic, world tennis number 1, has been informed that his visa has been refused and that he will be expelled from Australia today. “Djokovic was unable to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia – reads the note from the Australian Border Force – and his visa was subsequently canceled”. Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, confirms: “Rules are rules, and they apply to everyone”.

Interrogation night

Djokovic had landed in Tullamarine – Melbourne’s international airport – last night at 11.30pm local time, 1.30pm Italian time. Immediately the tennis player, together with his staff, was stopped at customs for a problem related to the passport. This is the reconstruction of Times: “A member of his team made a mistake in applying for a visa subclass that does not apply to those who have received medical exemptions from a Covid-19 vaccine.” Hence the arrest, which soon turned into an interrogation that lasted over five hours, three of which without his phone and in any case guarded at all times by two policemen. So much so as to unleash the anger of the player’s father, who let himself go in the evening: “If they don’t free him within half an hour, let’s go out onto the street.”