Novak Djokovic shares clip showing off his soccer skills with Neymar Jr., Marco Verratti – Reuters

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was spotted warming up with a soccer match with none other than Paris Saint-Germain star players Neymar Jr. and Marco Verratti in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. Neymar and Marco were at French Rivera to cool off after a winning match with Clermont in Ligue 1.

The couple, during their recovery, also took advantage of a meeting with the tennis champion who is currently playing in the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament. It wasn’t long before a football-sized tennis ball was kicked and passed between the three sportsmen at the Monte Carlo Club Concourse.

A short round of light keeper play engaged the crowd, who cheered on the trio. The pass went on for a while before Novak dropped the ball and lost the game. Novak dug his face into his T-shirt as the crowd burst into a light chuckle.

Novak shared the clip from the game on his Twitter.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by over 6,000 people. Netizens really enjoyed the football stars and tennis champion juggling football. Take a look at some reactions:

One user pointed out the huge boots that Neymar wears.

“Too much talent in a single clip”, confides a surfer.

The warm encounter also included Verratti receiving an autographed tennis ball from Novak, including a photo, which the PSG player posted on Instagram Stories, ESPN reported.

Novak played his opening match of the Monte Carlo Master Tournament and faced Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, currently ranked 46th in the world rankings. The match did not end well for Novak as he was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Alejandro 6-3, 6-7 (5/7) and 6-1.

