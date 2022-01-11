Novak Djokovic, “the Australian Border Force investigates a possible false travel declaration”

As he trains while waiting to see if he will be able to participate in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, new details emerge around the case Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis player whose entry visa was revoked because he was not vaccinated. According to reports from The Guardian, the Australian Border Force is investigating a possible false travel declaration provided by the sample whose appeal was upheld because the legal team has shown that he would have contracted Covid twice, the last of which last December 16.

But the Australian government doesn’t give up. The number one of the ATP ranking in fact declared di have not traveled in the 14 days prior to your arrival in Australia. However, through the social media of the Serbian champion it emerges that Christmas day was a Belgrade, then flew to Melbourne from Spain. In a video you can see the tennis player in Marbella. The form provided by Djokovic is accompanied by a warning stressing that providing false or misleading information constitutes a “serious crime”, also punishable by civil penalties.

See also “Was Djokovic at an event the day after testing positive?”: The tennis player’s brother does not respond and closes the press conference

Meanwhile, the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke he is still considering whether to cancel his visa again after a federal court judge ordered his release from the migrant center where he was held. “Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa”, reads the note in which it is emphasized that “in line with the principle of due process, the minister will examine the matter thoroughly”. It is unclear how long it will take to know if the Serbian champion will be expelled from Australia.

The various aspects of the affair were also at the center of a telephone conversation that the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and fellow Australian Scott Morrison. As reported by the media in Belgrade, Brnabic asked that the Serbian champion number one in world tennis be treated fairly and with dignity, with respect for all his rights. The premier emphasized in particular the importance of Djokovic’s possibility of being able to train and physically prepare for the Australian Open which open in a week, considering that in the last few days it hasn’t been able to do it. The two heads of government have agreed to remain in constant contact over the next few days. The final word on Djokovic’s stay in Australia rests with Hawke.