Novak Djokovic, the decision on expulsion from Australia postponed to Monday. And the Serbian president intervenes: “Political witch hunt”

While the final decision on his expulsion is technically postponed to Monday, the case Novak Djokovic becomes a diplomat. The number one tennis player in the world is currently staying in a hotel in Melbourne, and how it relates The Guardian, his lawyers managed to block the order of expulsion immediate, scheduled for today, due to the non-possession of the necessary requirements relating to the vaccination against the Covid. The Serbian government immediately sided with him, with the president Aleksandar Vucic who called him the victim of a “Political witch hunt“.

“What it is not fair play is political witch hunt (against Djokovic, ed) in which everyone participates, including the Australian Prime Minister, arguing that the rules apply to everyone, ”Vucic told the press, noting that several players in the same conditions as Djokovic were allowed to enter Australia instead. The Serbian authorities, he stressed, are doing “everything possible” to help Djokovic, adding that Belgrade has twice contacted theambassador Australian in Serbia and that the Prime Minister Ana Brnabic he will hear from a senior executive from the Australian Department of Home Affairs. The Serbian president then announced that Belgrade intends to ask the Australian authorities to allow Djokovic to stay in the house he had rented for the Australian Open and not in the hotel where he is currently located and which he described as “infamous in the proper sense of the word”.

According to what was reconstructed, after landing in Australia to participate in the first seasonal Grand Slam thanks to a vaccination exemption, the Serbian champion spent eight hours locked at the airport overnight beforeAustralian Border Force announced that he had been denied entry into the country, citing the failure to comply with the requirements for exemption from vaccination against Covid in Australia. Djokovic was then transported from the airport to an immigrant hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton.

In an urgent hearing before the judge Anthony Kelly, the lawyers therefore obtained aprovisional injunction to stop the expulsion of the tennis player and a hearing was agreed for Monday. The parties will have to present evidence e memories at the weekend, then on Monday the final decision: Djokovic’s presence on the field on Tuesday at the Australian Open depends on it. “The Australian Border Guard can confirm that Mr. Djokovic has not provided adequate evidence to meet Australia’s entry requirements and his seen it was subsequently canceled, ”the Australian Border Guard said in a statement. “Non-citizens (Australians, ed) who are not in possession of a valid entry visa or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and move away from Australia“, Concludes the note, underlining that the tennis player has had access to his phone.