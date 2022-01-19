Novak Djokovic, the new revelation: “He bought 80% of a Danish company that aims to develop a cure against Covid”

Not just the tennis and the failed attempt to participate in Australian Open without being vaccinated against Covid. Novak Djokovic now it is also talked about for its financial operations: Ivan Loncarevic, managing director of QuantBioRes, he revealed to the Reuters that the Serbian in June 2020 acquired the80% of his company, a Danish biotech which aims to develop a cure for the Covid. In detail, according to the Danish commercial register Djokovic and the wife Jelena own the 40.8% and the 39.2% of the company.

Loncarevic told a Reuters that his biotech is continuing research on a peptide which may be able to inhibit coronavirus infection in humans. A year and a half after Djokovic’s investment, however, the clinical studies. At the moment, according to what Loncarevic told the British news agency, they are scheduled in Great Britain for the next summer.

Reuters reports that the entourage of the number 1 in the world of tennis has not arrived no reply to a request for comment. Djokovic has just returned to Belgrade, after the final revocation of the visa by the Australian government. In the meantime, his colleagues are busy in Australia, while Nole will have to evaluate the next steps: without the vaccine, in fact, his participation in the Roland Garros, the slam on clay in program in Paris at the end of May.