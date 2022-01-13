Novak Djokovic, the tennis player in the Australian Open draw. But the premier: “The government’s decision on expulsion is near”
Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, says his government’s tough policy towards visitors that they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 hasn’t changed as his government approaches the decision on the expulsion of the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Prime Minister Morrison put the matter back in the hands of the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke. “These are ministerial powers that can be exercised by Minister Hawke and at this time I will not comment further” on the matter, Morrison said at a press conference. Pending developments, the Serbian champion has been confirmed as the number 1 seeded player Australian Open. The draw of the main draw was carried out in the night with a delay of an hour and a quarter compared to the originally scheduled time for uncertainties related to the case of the Serbian tennis player.
The world number one in tennis was drawn in the first round with his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and then eventually face the winner of the match between the American Tommy Paul and a qualifier and in the third round one between Sam Querrey and the Turin Lorenzo Sonego. In the quarters, then, the hypothetical challenge between the Serbian and the other blue Matteo Berrettini, seeded number 7, remake, on concrete, of the Wimbledon final won by Djokovic.
