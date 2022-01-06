Novak Djokovic, visa for Australia rejected. Hearing in the Federal Court at 16.00 local time – OA Sport

UPDATE 05.35: As revealed by Paul Sakkal of The Age newspaper, the hearing in the Federal Court of the ‘Djokovic’ case is scheduled at 16.00 local time. The Serb is currently staying at the Park Hotel in Sydney.

As the Sydney Morning Herald and the The Age, Novak Djokovic was denied the visa that was supposed to have caused him to enter Australia to play the Australian Open, but which, in reality, had been sent in the wrong form by the Serbian player’s team. The number 1 in the world, therefore, will now have to return to his homeland.

As he writes Paul Sakkal, sources close to the situation report that he will have to leave at the latest on Thursday, while his lawyers are trying to find ways to make some kind of appeal against the decision. The Australian Minister of Health confirms further Greg Hunt.

Novak Djokovic cannot enter Australia! Visa canceled. The President of Serbia: “Let’s fight for him”

For this reason, it is not yet clear whether Djokovic will actually leave Australian soil on the day that in Australia is already today, that is Thursday (while in the current state of things in Europe it is still Wednesday).

According to what was still reported by the aforementioned Australian media, of proven history and fame, the number 1 of the ATP ranking has not shown Border Force sufficient evidence that can explain why it has an exemption with which it can enter Australian soil, which has been under very close surveillance since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This, in particular, is even higher in the State of Victoria, that is, where Melbourne is located.

Thus the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison: “Mr Djokovic’s visa was canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. Nobody is above these rules. Our stringent border rules have been critical for Australia to have one of the lowest death rates from Covid-19 in the world, we continue to remain vigilant“.

Photo: LaPresse