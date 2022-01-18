Novak Djokovic welcomed as a hero in Belgrade. But Roland Garros – Sport also risks missing

Belgrade, January 17, 2022 – Novak Djokovic was welcomed as a hero in Belgrade. The Serbian tennis player, expelled from Australia yesterday, landed at 12.16 at Nikola Tesla airport in the capital after having made a overnight stopover in Dubai with a flight from Melbourne. Waiting for him, fans and numerous reporters and TV crews, yesterday the Serbian newspapers attacked the decision of Australia with the title ‘scandal’ and ‘shame’.

Australian Open, Berrettini in the second round. Immediately ko Caruso

Australian Open 2022: draw without Djokovic. Where to see it on TV

But the supporters, who during the long legal case that opposed Nole to the Australian authorities demonstrated several times in front of the Parliament in Belgrade, were disappointed: the champion avoided meeting the media and fans. Djokovic at home is a true national hero, “Nole, you are the pride of Serbia” is the writing appeared last night together with the colors of the Serbian flag on the Kula Beograd, the 168 meters high tower built in the new and modern residential district of “Belgrade on the water”, along the Sava river.

Journalist Lalovic: “Political storm over Djokovic. For Serbs it is a symbol”

Even the president of Serbia Aleksander Vucic he sided with the tennis player accusing Australia of carrying out a “farce full of lies”. But Nole, targeted for his no-vax positions, admitted not being vaccinated against Covid, and was consequently expelled from the country according to the laws in force. It also risks not being able to return to Australia for three years under Australian immigration laws, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could be allowed entry earlier if the “right circumstances” emerge.

Djokovic, who remains the number one in world tennis, but now also risks having to also skip Roland Garros, the second round of the Grand Slam scheduled in Paris, and beyond. In fact, France has made the vaccination pass mandatory for athletes entering the country.

And that’s not all, according to Sergio Palmieri, director of the Internazionali, with the current Nole rules he will not be able to play the American Master 1000, but Montecarlo, Madrid and Rome yes. At present Djokovic is out of the four Grand Slams, with a maybe just for London.

No Melbourne, Paris and the US Open, with the possibility of going to Wimbledon with a test two days before departure, and with a 10-day quarantine in England, and a second swab on the eighth day of the isolation period. Unless All England decides to establish the requirements for participation in the tournament.