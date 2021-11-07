Novak Djokovic wins the Paris Bercy Masters 1000 tournament for the sixth time

Novak Djokovic born in 1987, n.1 in the world

Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) won the Paris Bercy Masters 1000 tournament this afternoon.

The Serbian champion has scored the 37th Masters 1000 of his career and to win the Parisian tournament for the sixth time. At the end of a match that did not disappoint, the Serbian got the better of Daniil Medvedev (2) in 3 sets with the partials of 4-6 6-3 6-3.

After losing the first set, losing his service at the opening and struggling a bit to pick up the rhythm of the exchanges, in the second Nole broke the fourth game and then went on to take a hard-fought second set. In the last set the music did not change, even if the Russian paid dearly for the loss of lucidity at the end of the encounter.

ATP ATP Paris Djokovic N. Djokovic N. 4 6 6 Medvedev D. Medvedev D. 6 3 3 Winner: Djokovic N. Service Development Set 3 Medvedev D. 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Medvedev D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 Djokovic N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Djokovic N. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Medvedev D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 2 Djokovic N. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Medvedev D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 Djokovic N. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Medvedev D. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 Djokovic N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Medvedev D. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 Djokovic N. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Medvedev D. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 Djokovic N. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Djokovic N. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Djokovic N. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

6 ACES 7

2 DOUBLE FAULTS 3

57/86 (66%) FIRST SERVES 51/88 (58%)

45/57 (79%) 1ST SERVE POINTS WON 30/51 (59%)

9/29 (31%) 2ND SERVE POINTS WON 18/37 (49%)

7/10 (70%) BREAK POINTS SAVED 1/6 (17%)

14 SERVICE GAMES PLAYED 14

21/51 (41%) 1ST SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 12/57 (21%)

19/37 (51%) 2ND SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 20/29 (69%)

5/6 (83%) BREAK POINTS CONVERTED 3/10 (30%)

14 RETURN GAMES PLAYED 14

25/33 (76%) NET POINTS WON7 / 11 (64%)

35 WINNERS 31

31 UNFORCED ERRORS 21

54/86 (63%) SERVICE POINTS WON 48/88 (55%)

40/88 (45%) RETURN POINTS WON 32/86 (37%)

94/174 (54%) TOTAL POINTS WON 80/174 (46%)

205 km / h MAX SPEED 211km / h

193 km / h 1ST SERVES AVERAGE SPEED 197 km / h

143 km / h 2ND SERVES AVERAGE SPEED 146 km / h