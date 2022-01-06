“Novak like Jesus, crucified”

Novak Djokovic as Jesus. It is the comparison, between sacred and tennis, that chooses Srdjan Djokovic, father of the Serbian champion. The number 1 in world tennis is being held in Australia, where he landed to participate in the Australian Open, and risks being expelled: the 34-year-old, no vax, arrived in the country with an illegal visa. “Our Novak, our pride. Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak,” said the player’s father at a press conference in Belgrade. “They are trampling on Serbia and its people,” he said, referring to the treatment of his son, ‘confined’ in a hotel waiting for a second court hearing on Monday, after the first one on stage today, to settle the case.

“We Serbs are a proud European people. In history we have never attacked anyone, we only defended ourselves. This is what Nova, the pride of Serbia and of the free world, is doing with its behavior”. According to the family report, Djokovic spent the night between 5 and 6 January in solitary confinement in a room at Melbourne airport. He only had his mobile phone available for the first 45 minutes, then he had no chance to communicate with anyone for the next 3 and a half hours.

“He was taken to a dirty migrant hotel. Without his personal belongings. They told him they would return them to him before returning to Europe,” explains the tennis player’s brother, Djordje Djokovic. “He was treated like a criminal. He is a correct person, healthy, he is a sportsman who has never harmed anyone and has never broken the rules.” The tennis player’s father, close to Orthodox Christmas, lets himself go to a comparison on a religious theme: “Jesus was crucified … But he still lives among us. They are trying to crucify Novak and make him kneel”.