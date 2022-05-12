Novara, basketball court, parkour area and outdoor gym: this is how Sant’Andrea is reborn

The basketball court was refurbished but that wasn’t all: a fitness and parkour area was created with an outdoor gym. On Saturday morning at 11 with a party in via Serazzi, the two interventions carried out by the De Agostini Foundation in Sant’Andrea will be inaugurated, not far from the Boroli garden created in via Delle Rosette in recent years. As in the previous operation, the «Sport for all» project involved the Municipality, owner of the areas, and some associations active in the neighborhood. The works cost 200 thousand euros, financed by the Foundation.

The area dedicated to fitness and parkour is in via Serazzi and has an area of ​​one thousand square meters of which 600 meters of green and the rest equipped for gymnastic activities. The basketball court is located in via San Rocco, is inserted in a 700 square meter park and will be used by the Novara basketball club which together with the Polisportiva San Giacomo, the Gymnasium Academy and the Community of Sant’Egidio have the task of promoting initiatives in the two spaces recovered from the state of abandonment they were in. The municipal administration of Novara, according to the agreement signed with the Foundation, has the task of taking care of the maintenance.

“This initiative is part of a broader redevelopment of the suburbs of Novara that has seen us alongside the Municipality for some time – commented Chiara Boroli, president of the De Agostini Foundation – first with the construction of the Marco Adolfo Boroli Garden and now with the recovery of these two areas used for sport ». B. c