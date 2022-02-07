Novara passes 1-0 to “Franco Ossola”





Varese loses 1-0 the big match of Group A of Serie D at “Franco Ossola” against Novara, who with these three points extends to +11 at the top of the standings (+10 on the Sanremese who overtook Varese in second place) and mortgages the first place and promotion to Serie C. There are still 17 games to go to the end of the season, but such a large gap seems very difficult to bridge. The match was decided by Benassi’s goal in the 31st minute of the second half on a corner action. Hence the protests of Varese, started on the pitch and continued even after the final whistle: saccording to the red and white, in fact, the goal was spoiled by a coup from the Novara defender. Mister Ezio Rossi and his deputy Neto Pereira were among those who complained the most, shouting their disappointment aloud.

In the middle a blocked race, sometimes nervous, in which the defenses got the better of the attacks. Excellent performance of the red and white rearguard against the best attack of the whole Serie D, which not only was left dry but failed to build noteworthy chances. Perhaps this is also why today’s defeat burns even more at the red and white home because Varese has proven to be up to the leaders and to be worth much more than the -11 that the ranking today says merciless. Positive note: a “Franco Ossola” who finally offered a good, warm and passionate audience. Let’s hope it’s not a flash in the pan.

WHISTLE START

There are 8 points of advantage at the start of the game that the leaders Novara has over Varese, second in the standings and therefore the first pursuer. Same scheme for the two teams: 3-4-1-2. The red and white of Mr. Ezio Rossi take the field with a solid median formed by Premoli and D’Orazio, with Disabato initially on the bench while forward Piraccini acts behind Mamah and Di Renzo. For the Novara players trained by Marco Marchionni in attack there are 36 goals by Vuthaj and Alfiero, with Gonzalez – already an opponent of the “Franco Ossola” at the time of Serie B – to suggest the trocar.

FIRST HALF

Varese is doing something more in the first few minutes, blocked and stingy with emotions. The red and white try solutions from the long run with Piraccini and Di Renzo but without framing the goal. The first shot on goal arrives at 16 ‘and it is a right from Di Renzo from a tight angle that forces Desjardins to save for a corner. The race does not rise with blows, also due to the ruined playing field of the “Franco Ossola” which leads to failing even some simple supports. Varese tries with some verticalization but the Novara defense reads well while the red and white rearguard is good at removing supplies from the Novara arrows. On this balance, and a little nervousness, the first half slipped without great opportunities until the interval.

SECOND HALF

The defenses have the better of the attacks even in the first minutes of the second half. The two teams then try to raise the pace of the contest and the race rises with blows. At 21 ‘mister Rossi tries to give more quality to the midfield by inserting Disabato for D’Orazio and Marcaletti for Tosi. Shortly after, on a counterattack, Foschiani kicks in from the right, sending Parpinel upside down on the fundamental front on Vuthaj in the area. The episode that changes and decides the match arrives at 31 ‘: Gonzalez’s corner from the right, ball in the area where Benassi anticipates the red and white defenders and puts in the net. The Novara celebrates while the Varese complains in a very animated way for a touch of the hand by the Novara player. The people of Varese go to ask the linesman for clarification and Neto also leaves the bench to seek explanations. The referee, however, does not change his mind and validates the goal. Angrily Varese then tries to take it back on the field and launches into attack in search of an equal. The defense of Novara, however, closes and concedes as little as possible. The only real scoring opportunity comes in the 5 ‘of recovery, at 47 ‘when on a cross from the right by Foschiani Cappai emerges at the far post, but Desjardins manages to parry the header. Then some launches in the area and the classic wastes of time until the referee whistles to give the three points to Novara. Even after the end of the race, protests from Varese arrived, Mr. Ezio Rossi above all, for a burning defeat that probably decided the race for first place.

TABLE VARESE – NOVARA 0-1 (0-0) Markers: 31 ‘Benassi (N)