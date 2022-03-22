“Novartis brings drugs and CAR-T with very high potential”

Reyes Calzada, director of the medical department of Oncology at Novartis.

The management and prognosis of cancer patients has changed radically in recent years thanks to the pharmacological innovation. It has gone from indicating the same drug for everyone to a treatment model personalizedin which there is a therapy for each molecular targetachieving greater effectiveness and Life expectancy. One of the pioneering companies in these new treatments is Novartisand, one of them, is the CAR-T therapies.

Kings Causewaydirector of the medical department of Novartis Oncologygive an interview to Medical Writing in which he explains what new treatments the pharmaceutical company works, the revolution that CAR-Ts have brought about and how it is achieved cure or chronic a disease that until recently had very little life expectancy.

Full interview with Reyes Calzada on the Medical Writing set.

Novartis is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Oncology, especially in breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer and hematology. Broadly speaking, how have medicines to treat cancer evolved in recent years?

We have gone from a classic model in which one drug was for all patients to another in which specifically identified molecular targets. In other words, from a model based on pathologies such as breast-lung to another based on molecular targets, in which the same drug can be indicated in different diseases, including non-oncological ones.

A new way of working appears, which is the personalized medicine, with drugs adapted to the molecular profile of each patient. In this sense, Novartis Oncology is the only one that has four therapeutic platforms, so that it has targeted therapy to go to the specific molecular target.

There are currently several immunotherapies under study, which cause the immune system of patients to be stimulated; attached to cells CAR-T that we have been developing for many years and targeted therapies with radioligands, which consist of encapsulating radiotherapy to go directly to the tumor with practically no adverse effects.

Thanks to the four platformscombining them with each other or mixing the drugs, the prognosis of the patients is going to be much better and we can investigate much more.

How will the management and prognosis of cancer patients change with the incorporation of new technologies into medicines?

Reyes Calzada analyzes how CAR-Ts have revolutionized the way of caring for cancer patients.

It was recently commemorated world cancer day and the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has published the latest data, which reflects that an incidence of 230,000 new cases is expected. This incidence is increasing, for the year 2040 an increase of 20 percent is estimated. Thanks to advances in treatments, mortality is expected to decline.

In many cases we will be able to last the cancer and in others we will be able to make it chronic. With which, although the incidence will increase, we estimate that mortality will decrease and the disease will become chronic, in the event that we cannot cure it.

How many cancer drugs does Novartis have in development and how many are expected to be approved in the near future?

We have a pipeline of the best in the pharmaceutical industry. There are 48 molecules under development that could be for 60 different diseases. Right now, the potential of new drugs that we are bringing to Spain it is very high

We have recently approved alpelisib for metastatic breast cancer, which in combination with fulvestrant, represents a new paradigm shift. breast cancer did not have biomarkers and now we finally have one, this is a hope for patients.

We also have in our portfolio the investigation of the drug ruxolitinib for Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)both acute and chronic. In addition, we are working on sickle cell or sickle cell disease, a pathology that makes red blood cells become sickle-shaped and vaso-occlusive crises occur, which are very serious and mean that the life expectancy of patients does not reach 50 years.

With Adakveo what we want is to reduce the vaso-occlusive crises and we are working in combination with Red Cross, with Salud Entre Culturas, because this pathology mainly affects people from Africa. Although this pathology is not very common in Spain, at Novartis we are also committed to all orphan pathologies.

We are also working on chronic myeloid leukemia. We were pioneers with the drug Glivec, 20 years ago, and later with Tasigna. We are now working on a new molecule that binds myristoyl instead of the inhibitor tyrosine kinase habitual. Thus, resistance is prevented and the drug confers greater efficacy and a better toxicity profile. It is being a hope for these patients.

On lung cancer We are also working on different molecular targets, on drugs that go to very specific targets. And we have immunotherapy in association with Beijing, a company that brings two molecules with a profile of safety and efficacy very interesting.

Improving the access of cancer patients to innovative drugs, one of the topics of the interview.

What can be done to improve patient access to these innovative treatments?

We are working hand in hand with the health authoritiess, with the hospitals and also listening to the voice of the patients to try to ensure that the drugs arrive as soon as possible. We are also trying to shorten the development time of the medicines. Before, the average time was ten years and we want to try to do it at seven years.

In addition, we study Real World Evidencewe incorporate big data and programs of artificial intelligence and we are carrying out numerous studies to provide all the evidence so that approvals can arrive as soon as possible.

One of the innovative cancer treatments Kymriah was the first to be approved. What weight do CAR-Ts have within Novartis?

At Novartis we are very proud to say that in 2012 we started a joint program with the Philadelphia Hospital and we were the first to see the potential of this new therapeutic scheme. It has been three years since Kymriah was approved in the dual indication: in acute lymphoblastic leukemia in relapsed patients and diffuse large cell lymphoma. Not content with that, we continue to investigate to bring a new indication, which will be follicular lymphoma.

And not only that, we have a new CAR-T platform called T-Charge, which maintains the pluripotentiality of T lymphocytes and makes clinical development more sustainable and more efficient. We are also working on going beyond the model of T lymphocytethat is, to other oncological pathologies so that the CAR-T reach a larger population.

Have CAR-Ts revolutionized treatment?

CAR-Ts have been a authentic revolution. Let’s remember that 90 percent of acute lymphoblastic leukemias that occur in children are cured, I don’t want to be an alarmist, but there are 10 percent of patients who relapse to standard treatment.

These patients have to be transplanted and the allogeneic transplant It has high morbidity and mortality. What we do with the infusion of your own lymphocytes is a treatment that is much less toxicplus sure and more effectivewith which we are rescuing some children who had no other solution, with a very adequate security profile.

On lymphoma patients same. They were patients who after a second relapse they had no therapeutic options or these were very limited. We are giving them a single treatment with persistence in the body, it is their own B lymphocytes that are preventing the tumor from coming back and we are curing the patient with a single infusion.

Reyes Calzada explains that Novartis supports the Ministry of Health in the Spanish Plan against Cancer.

How do you rate the Spanish CAR-T plan?

At Novartis we work together and support the Spanish Plan against Cancer of the CAR-T and in the selection of centers. We support the Ministry of Health in their decisions and we accompany them so that the treatments reach the maximum number of patients and hospitals.

Is Novartis working on more CAR-Ts? Where are they going?

In the future we are going to see a large increase in patients whose life expectancy was one year before, this one will even go up to seven. Not only through the CAR-T, but thanks to the four therapeutic platforms that we have. We are going to concrete targets and with a better safety profile. we are already seeing results very hopeful.

And if there are tumors that have two or more targets, the combination of two drugs It is going to make the results much better than what we had until now. In the Precision Medicine Plan that the Ministry of Health is also launching, it is already reflected that for each tumor a precise diagnosis of molecular abnormalities is made in order to treat that molecular target. This is what will make a reality personalized medicine and suitable for each patient.

Is the company going to open up to research into other types of cancer?

We are investigating in many pathologies that are included, for example, in Hematology, as in myeloma and lymphoma; on Oncology, in kidney and prostate cancer; on Digestive… We are working on almost all oncological and non-oncological pathologies.

What weight do oncological diseases have within the National Health System (SNS)?

Cancer is the second leading cause of death, second only to cardiovascular pathologies. One in two men and one in three women will die from cancer, and the incidence is increasing exponentially. The Ministry of Health is clear that is working in oncological diseases.