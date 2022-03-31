Novavax asks the EU to authorize its vaccine for young people

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Novavax asked the European Medicines Agency on Thursday to extend the authorization of its coronavirus vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 17, amid a surge in infections on the continent.

Novavax based its request on research data on more than 2,200 adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the United States, which showed an 80% effectiveness in its vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement from the firm. The study was done when the delta variant of the virus is predominant in the United States. The main reported side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, and tiredness.

The European regulatory agency gave the green light in December for Novavax’s two-dose vaccine for adults. The formula has also been licensed by Indonesia, Australia, and the World Health Organization, among others. The EMA has approved other vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for use in children from 6 years of age.

Novavax’s product uses older technology that has been used for years in vaccines against diseases such as the flu and whooping cough. The Maryland-based drugmaker uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists then extract and purify the protein and mix it with a chemical that stimulates defenses.

Novavax has had successive production problems and relies mainly on other factories to produce its vaccine. It has delayed the delivery of its doses in several European countries, and despite its promises to provide 250 million doses to COVAX, it has not shared a single vaccine with the UN-backed program to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

More than half of adolescents in the EU have not completed their vaccination against COVID-19, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Many countries on the continent have seen an increase in coronavirus cases, mainly due to the contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron and the relaxation of almost all prevention measures against COVID-19.