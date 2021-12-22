Novavax, “Many patients asked us”

The EMA has approved the fifth anti-Covid vaccine: it is the preparation of the American Novavax, based on a different technology than that of the mRna applied within the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Not a small detail, as the new vaccine (not yet approved in Switzerland) could be an answer to the doubts of many skeptics, wary of the new mRna technology.

There were those waiting for him

“Novavax is an inactivated vaccine, like that of tetanus or hepatitis B”, explains the vaccinologist Alessandro Diana to Ticinonews. “It may actually convince some people that they are hesitant because it is based on a known technology.” And in fact, interest is not lacking: “Many patients asked when this vaccine would arrive”, Diana confirms to our microphones.

Another way to use the Spike

Both mRna vaccines and protein vaccines such as Novavax work with the Spike protein, but if the former contain the code “that instructs our cells in the production of the protein”, the latter already isolate the Spike protein in the laboratory, which is then inoculated via vaccine. “In the end, however – Diana remembers – the antigen is the same and serves to” train “the immune system”.