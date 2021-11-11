November 11, 1974. Leonardo DiCaprio is born

A talented and universal actor like few others, Leonardo DiCaprio retains that eternal adolescent face even now that he has definitively entered the -anta club. Rarely has one seen on the big screen an actor so chameleonic and gifted from a technical point of view, and magnetic from a point of view of charisma. Perhaps the only heir to another great Italian-American, that is Robert De Niro. Of all his interpretations, however, one represents him in his quintessence: the chameleon-like scammer of Italian origins of Try to catch me. More real than reality.

Leo, who refuses to change his real name to make it more “American friendly”, is the son of a German secretary and an underground artist of Italian origins; he made his debut with commercials and television series, and took off at the cinema with the disabled boy of Happy birthday Mr. Grape next to Johnny Depp and the homosexual poet Rimbaud in Poets from Hell. He becomes a youth icon with mega kitsch Romeo + Juliet and official symbol of 90s cinema leaning on top of the Titanic with Kate Winslet (the most cited scene of all time?).

The rest is truly yesterday’s story. Leo ends up working with all the greatest Hollywood directors: the aforementioned Cameron And Luhrmann all that remains is to add Spielberg, Scorsese, Eastwood, Nolan, Ridley Scott, Woody Allen, Tarantino and Mendes. 5 Oscar nominations for Best Actor, one win, with The Revenant(2015) of Iñárritu, where he undergoes a real physical slaughter in the cold of Canada to play the protagonist. Well deserved, as well as deserved the break from the scenes since then.

Recently on the screens with Once upon a time … in Hollywood from Tarantino; his next interpretation for 3 projects by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, the TV series The Devil in The White City and especially the biopic of Teddy Roosevelt.

Other recurrences