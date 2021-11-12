November 12, 1980, Ryan Gosling is born

Perhaps the most talented of the actors of his generation, Ryan GoslingCanadian by birth but American by adoption like many others, it explodes as an indie phenomenon in The Believer, a 2001 film that tells, unbelievably but true, the story of a Jewish boy who converted into a Nazi skinhead. The film causes a sensation, and above all that 21-year-old with the enigmatic face seems destined for great things.

If you think other famous parts of him are about the teacher with drug problems (Half Nelson) and the lonely 30-year-old having a love affair with a blow-up doll (sic! Lars is a girl of his own), it is clear that he is not an actor with orthodox choices. True, he also dealt with the inevitable romantic melos (The pages of our life, Crazy Stupid Love – where, however, he reveals the skills of a not bad musical actor), and also some dangerous slips (Only God forgives), but the fact remains that he is a professional with an evident talent (and moreover, an anomalous thing for the US panorama, without a theatrical or dramatic background). Its tips catch up with them The Ides of March (His political spin doctor is extremely convincing, a smile sharp as a trap, to paraphrase De Gregori) and especially Drive from Nicolas Winding Refn, with a part designed to measure on the corners of his face: his stuntman and robbery driver, as well as romantic and bloodthirsty superhero at the same time, remains etched in the memory.

For now, his latest appearance remains The First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle, where he plays the astronaut Neil Armstrong., but 2022 is the year he returns to the screens with the action film The Gray Man and the remake (yet another) of the horror classic The Wolfman.

