November 13: World Day of Kindness

According to experts, the pandemic has made us rethink our habits a bit in terms of sustainability and now take care of the planet it is a form of kindness that we owe both to ourselves and to mother Earth.

There are many green actions that we can accomplish since plant a tree tohelp api up to rental of clothing. These are all gestures that don’t require a lot of effort, just more attention to detail.

And maybe there World Day of Kindness which is celebrated on November 13 and that is born in 1998 from World Kindness Movement and which is celebrated in various countries such as United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Australia, where it was also established within the school calendar national, it can make us more aware of how we are living and what we can do for the planet.

A message also underlined by world stars like The Rock and Keanu Reeves, that have posted content emphasizing the importance of kindness in everyday life, triggering a worldwide trend with beyond 253 thousand mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday.

But also Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, they espoused the philosophy of kindness which according to some studies it would strengthen social relationships by bringing more well-being.

According to one research by the American Psychological Association, made at the beginning of 2021 who is kind has one higher self-esteem and believe more in their own abilities.

About Kindness, in a book illuminating which is called “Biology of Kindness” from Daniel Lumera and Immacolata De Vivo several researches emphasize the importance of being kind to nature and to what it is kindness is beneficial and curative.

Many words have been spent on kindness, but this research was born from the in-depth study conducted on international newspapers from Espresso Communication for DressYouCan, an Italian startup that rents clothes, in fact even dressing can become a kindness to the planet.

A real l was therefore drawn upgood practice hist to be kind to the planet. Let’s see them in detail:

1. Plant a tree: plunging your hands into the earth is life and planting a tree strengthens the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air.

2. Walk: walking reduces joint, pulmonary and heart problems and then we do not release CO2 into the environment.

3. Adopt a beehive: you can safeguard the bees that contribute to the planet’s biodiversity and increase honey production.

4. Rent, don’t buy: it is a more sustainable action both from an economic and an environmental point of view.

5. Educate in kindness: every day we can smile more and be kinder.

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle and give away: reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle or give to those who need them most. The circular economy should become a habit.

7. Rediscover the candles: limit the light of the bulbs and rediscover the poetry of candlelight.

8. Eat at kilometer 0: try not to buy food or products that come from afar, give a hand to local entrepreneurs.

9. Help animals in distress: kindness must not be directed only to people, but to all forms of life. It doesn’t take much to support the organizations that help animals.

10. Keep your own kindness journal: a way to recognize and feel grateful for kind actions both towards others and towards ourselves.

Thank you all.

Antonella Cutolo