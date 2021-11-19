November 19, 1975, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is released

One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, a masterpiece by Milos Forman, is based on the best seller of Ken Kesey and his experiences in a psychiatric hospital for war veterans; he wins practically all the major Oscars of his year (best film, best director, best actor and leading actress), and we feel like saying, deservedly.

Jack Nicholson, here at his best, and his McMurphy, mad for convenience who then ends up being lobotimized (a plot that somehow recalls in its essence Clockwork Orange from Kubrick a few years earlier) is memorable, with his grin, his indecipherable gaze and a series of jokes that make him enter straight into the history of cinema. Great credit also goes to his antagonist, the diabolical and icy nurse Ratched (precursor of the other nightmare nurse of the US cinema in Misery doesn’t have to die), a Louise Fletcher extraordinary, which contrasts in a fantastic way with the hot and “crazy” McMurphy, the rebellious and anarchic individualist who clashes with the normality of society, made up of manipulation without compassion.

Paradoxically, and until the last 15 minutes, the tone of the film is that of black comedy, (the sequences of the basketball game and the fishing scene are extraordinary) and there are many pieces that tear a bitter smile. But the finale, with the great Indian boss Bowden who “frees” his friend Mc Murphy before breaking down his bars and running into the night and away from the light of the asylum, remains one of the greatest of all time.

