November 2021 console update based on accessibility and controllers – Nerd4.life

Microsoft has announced the arrival ofNovember 2021 update for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, with a system update entirely focused onaccessibility, audio adjustments and improvements also for the controller.

A first new element is represented by an increase of color filters on Xbox Series X | S, which should improve the visibility of the interface and games for those with color vision problems, therefore for the color blind of various types, new options are available that allow you to change the colors and chromatic combinations between the elements of the interface and in the way of viewing the games.

The new options are found in Settings – Accessibility – Color Filters, allowing simple selection through several preset choices that can be further modified for different situations.

Xbox, the new options with color filters for the color blind

These filters can then be quickly activated and deactivated from the Help Menu in Profile and System – Quick Settings.

Another update concerns theaudio, with the possibility of removing it from the speakers as soon as you plug in a headset, but the setting is to be selected in the audio options. The volume and audio settings in general have also been reorganized within the appropriate section.

Still on the accessibility front, there are now a series of additional information for each game on the Store it contains features and options themed, in order to show which accessibility options are contained in the titles. To date, there are about 325 games that contain various features related to accessibility, including Microsoft Flight Simulator and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Among the other major innovations there is also an update to the controller firmware, which bring some next-gen features even to older controllers such as the Xbox One with Bluetooth connection, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. These devices now support connectivity across multiple devices such as Xbox Series X | S controllers and like these now have reduced latency through the Dynamic Latency Input system.

Also updated theXbox app and the organization of the page dedicated to Xbox Game Pass, with clearer indications regarding the different subscription plans.