November 30, 1937, Ridley Scott is born

One of the capital directors of the twentieth century, Sir Ridley Scott, like Steven Spielberg, is one of the modelers of the collective imagination par excellence, certainly one of the most successful directors. Of course, no one would have imagined that the British director, starting out with The duelists (a good costume film a little too similar to the Barry Lyndon from Kubrick), he would have such a bright future. The last sentence, however, is paradoxical given that, between the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s, it produces two of the best science fiction films (but it is an understatement) of all time: in a period where SF means colored LEDs (Star Trek) or swashbuckling fantasy (Star Wars), he invents a dark, dirty and sticky cyberpunk future. First take out Alien, merging genre with horror (the scene in which the monster comes out of the belly of one of the astronauts is a legend) and thriller, creating that technorganic mood with Giger that has in fact remained an unsurpassed unicum; then Blade Runner, premonitory and distressing noir. Woe to you if you don’t know the most famous SF line of all time “I’ve seen things that you humans …”

Then they came Thelma and Louise, The Gladiator (by the way: sequel announced between now and 2021), American Gangster … now an icon was born. He is also the author of the famous 1984-style commercial that made Apple a brand cool.

On the screens in recent weeks, the chivalrous The Last Duel and murder at home Gucci; and, to the delight of fans, the sequel de Gladiator and (the last) prequel of Alien.

Historical phrase for admirers and detractors: “I make films, not documentaries. I want to get to the truth ”.



