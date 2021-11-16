Tech

November bonus available now as a surprise in Italy on PS4 and PS5

Kim Lee
A PS Plus bonus is also coming this month to add to the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021. But what exactly is it? Of a free package for a free to play game very popular on PS4 and PS5.

All players of Brawlhalla can download now the exclusive Brawlhalla Bonus Pack 4 for free, a DLC that includes:

  • The ability to unlock Azoth Legend, Azoth the Ancient skin
  • The ability to unlock Sidra Legend, Sidra Kraken skin
  • The ability to unlock Volkov Legend, Blood Moon Volkov skin

We do not know as long as the package is available for download, if you are interested, we therefore advise you to redeem it immediately before it is too late, although ideally it should be available for the entire month of November and probably until mid-December.

This month PS Plus subscribers can download six free games: The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning for PS4 and PS5, First Class Trouble for PS4 and PS5, Knockout City for PS4 and PS5, Until You Fall for PlayStation VR and The Persistence for PlayStation VR.

We also start talking about the forecasts of free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 available from 7 December for subscribers. At the moment Sony has not yet announced anything and the reveal will take place as usual at the end of the month.

