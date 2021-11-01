November starts well for the stock exchanges, eyes on the Fed. Milan the best

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a positive start, the European stock exchanges further accelerate their pace, in particular Milan, the best in the Old Continent in the first session of November, after having recorded a positive performance in October. So the FTSE MIB in Milan, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the CAC 40 in Paris, the Ftse 100 in London, the AEX in Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 in Madrid are all traveling at a good pace. On October 29, Wall Street saw the indices update new highs and this helped to support the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which on Monday closed sharply higher also thanks to the results of the elections that strengthen the current governing coalition.

In this context, the publication of the quarterly and Tuesdays and Wednesdays continues the Federal Reserve meets, the most awaited appointment of the week. The US central bank could announce the start of tapering, or the reduction of the $ 120 billion a month bond purchase program, launched to support the economy during the crisis caused by the pandemic. Meanwhile, the data on manufacturing activity arrived from Japan with the SME index rising in October, when in September retail sales in Germany showed a decline both month and year (respectively -2.5% and -0 , 9%), doing worse than expected.

Bpm and Bper try to recover, St and Ferrari on record

At Piazza Affari run Atlantia and the oil companies, with Saipem, Eni and Tenaris in good shape. Banco Bpm and Banca Pop Er are up, attempting to recover after the crash recorded on Friday, when the shares of these banks were heavily penalized by the loss of speculative appeal on the M&A front, in light of the lowering of incentives for bank mergers introduced with the 2022 Budget Law presented by the Government. Stmicroelectronics also did well, returning to record values, while Ferrari continues to race by updating its maximums.

Spread still rising, reaching 130 points then falling

The spread between BTp and Bund continues to rise, albeit slightly. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (IT0005436693) and the same German duration had already registered a sharp rise after the announcement of the ECB president, Christine Lagarde, about the expiry of the Pepp emergency purchase plan. The spread reached 130 basis points, from 128 at Friday’s closing, already at levels never seen since the Draghi government took office, then fell back to area 126. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp also rose to 1.2% , then it returns to 1.18%, the same value as the last closing.

Stable euro, little oil moved

On the foreign exchange front, the single currency remains stable on the greenback and is worth 1.1561 dollars (1.1556 on Friday at the end) as well as 132.3055 yen (131.834). The dollar changes hands at 114.436 yen (114.07). “Managing inflation remains at the top of the Fed’s to-do list and Friday’s macro data further raised the possibility of the tapering beginning to be announced later this week, a scenario that is likely to create more upside for the greenback. in the short term, ”comment ActivTrades analysts.

Finally, the price of oil has changed little: the January delivery contract on Brent from the North Sea rises by 0.3% to 84 dollars a barrel and the December one expiring on the WTI drops 0.1% to 83.49 dollars a barrel .

Tokyo closes fast after the elections

Closing in sharp rise for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, thanks to the result of the elections. The financial center in particular posted a gain of 2.61%, supported by the larger-than-expected victory of the ruling coalition in Sunday’s legislative elections in Japan. A result that strengthens Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in his post. The leading Nikkei index closed at 29,647.08 points. The broad Topix index rose 2.18% to 2,044.72 points.