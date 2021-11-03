November with a bang! 5 Amazon coupons not to be missed!

The month of November is now among us and, with it, we begin to glimpse the long-awaited Black Friday 2021 on the horizon. An important event that, like every year, will open the dances of what is the Christmas shopping period , with offers and discounts that will flood the net, and coming from practically any online platform dedicated to shopping.

In short, it is expected that starting from the November 26, 2021, if not already in the next few days, many portals will begin to put the wave of offers on fire, and among these great things are expected from Amazon which, not paying for already being the first e-commerce in the world, has opened this November with a series of truly unmissable offers!

The merit, once again, is its many coupons, or discounts that can be activated directly on the pages of individual products, and thanks to which you can take advantage of respectable discounts on items from every imaginable category! Surprising, then, when to enjoy such a privilege already discounted products, which can therefore be purchased with a double cut on the price, for a saving that already has the flavor of the great discounts of the awaited Black Friday.

Below, therefore, we have collected for you what are some of the most interesting coupons that have found a place on Amazon with the beginning of November, with the promise of expanding this selection as soon as new important coupons are made available from the store.

Hand cream: Christmas gift set

Coupon: 20% discount

A set that can be a comfortable and nice gift idea for Christmas! Sold at a price of only € 16.99, but available with a 20% discount applicable directly on the page, this set includes well 10 different creams, with fragrances such as orange, coconut, green tea and chamomile. Produced with plant extracts, they are suitable for all skin types, and are specific for hand care, not to be underestimated in autumn and winter when, between ice, cold and rain, the skin tends to crack and weaken. The vials, all with a Christmas theme, are from 28 grams each which, as you will guess, makes them perfect to always carry with you, even when traveling!

Dreamiracle air fryer

Coupon: 20 euros discount

Sold for € 129.99, this splendid fryer from the emerging brand Dreamiracle is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a product that is reliable, capacious, but above all affordable in price, since thanks to Amazon it can be purchased with a discount of 20 € on the purchase price. A small bargain, for an air fryer that boasts, on top of everything, a well-sized basket 7.5 liters, for a large cooking space that is higher than the average for these products. Equipped with a power of 1700W, this Dreamiracle fryer cooks without the need for oil, and thanks to its 10 pre-set cooking programs, will allow you to prepare more than just a few trivial French fries! Seeing is believing!

Aigoss S1 Bluetooth speaker

Coupon: 20% discount

Small, compact, but with a clear and powerful sound, this Bluetooth speaker is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a portable and lightweight speaker that is able to offer good sound quality at a very reasonable price. Equipped with two drivers from 40 mm, the small speaker Aigoss S1 offers a power of 3W, more than enough to listen to music on the go, at home or on the go, and able to animate a small or medium-sized room with a clean and enveloping sound. Sold for € 21.99 in itself it would already be a bargain, also because we are talking about a speaker that, in addition to the Bluetooth connection, supports TF cards / U Disk to read and store music files, and even has a module integrated FM radio. Not bad, but even better when you take into account that on Amazon it is sold with a discount of 20% which, as you will understand, also makes him eligible for a gift to give … or to do.

Divoom shoulder bag

Coupon: 5% discount

A simply beautiful product that, we are sure, will delight those who go crazy for the most geeky and technological gadgets. Produced by Divoom, a company now known for its curious technological gadgets equipped with LED screens, this shoulder bag has on the front of the LEDs squares that, through a special app on a smartphone, can be modified at will. This way you can create nice designs in pixel art, static or animated, which can be modified at will through the application. Very simple to use, the latter is free and offers both the possibility to design your own “Emoticon”, or to choose from a gallery of ready-made and animated drawings. For sale ad € 89.99, is available on Amazon with a coupon can be activated on the page by 5%. Certainly not a lot, but for a similar product it is also worth spending a little more.

Hychika screwdriver drill

Coupon: 10% discount

A perfect opportunity for all DIY lovers, this drill driver from the Chinese brand Hychika is a solid and functional product, which is sold, in itself, at a very competitive price! In fact, we are talking about just € 58.99, for other discounted by Amazon a € 44.99, and to which is added a further discount thanks to the 10% coupon that can be activated on the page! For about 40 euros, therefore, you can buy a drill equipped with one 12 V and 1.5 Ah rechargeable battery, complete with a carrying case and a set of drilling and screwdriving bits. There is nothing more to say: it is a deal that should be seized on the fly, even in anticipation of a possible Christmas gift!

