Novena to Our Lady of Lourdes to protect us from the worst contagion

February 11 marks the anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady in Lourdes, protector of the sick. Let us pray together, for all our bodily and spiritual infirmities.

So that it guards us and preserves us from all evil, especially from the most dangerous contagion.

In a context such as today it is very urgent to entrust ourselves to the powerful intercession of Our Lady with the Lord, to heal us and protect us from the worst of infections: hatred.

The devil knows well how to act and where to strike in order to set us against each other, thus creating division, and fomenting anger, resentment and hostility in our hearts. Let us ask our heavenly Mother to keep us in love, the most precious good, because as St. Paul reminds us in the Hymn to Charity, everything will vanish but charity will never fail.

Novena to Our Lady of Lourdes – first day

In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen

Prayer

O consoler of the afflicted, Immaculate Mary, who, moved by maternal charity, manifested yourselves in the grotto of Lourdes and filled Bernadette with celestial favors, and today you still heal the wounds of soul and body to those who trust you there, revive in me faith, and let me, having overcome all human respect, show me in all circumstances, a true follower of Jesus Christ.

Ave Maria…

Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us.

Prayer

O Immaculate Virgin, our Mother, who have deigned to show yourselves to an unknown girl, let us live in the humility and simplicity of the children of God, to have part in your celestial communications. Grant us to know how to do penance for our past mistakes, make us live with a great horror of sin, and ever more united to the Christian virtues, so that your Heart remains open above us and does not cease to pour out the graces, which make us live here below. divine love and make them ever more worthy of the eternal crown. So be it.

Litany to Our Lady of Lourdes

Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy;

Christ have mercy, Christ have mercy;

Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy;

Our Lady of Lourdes, Immaculate Virgin, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, Mother of the Divine Savior, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, whom you have chosen as your interpreter a weak and poor girl prays for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, whom you made gush on the earth a source that gives comfort to so many pilgrims, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, giver of the gifts of Heaven, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, to whom Jesus can refuse nothing, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, whom no one has ever invoked in vain, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, consoler of the afflicted, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, who heals from every illness, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, hope of pilgrims, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, who pray for sinners, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, who invites us to penance, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, support of the Holy Church, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, advocate of the souls in purgatory, pray for us;

Our Lady of Lourdes, Virgin of the Holy Rosary, pray for us;

Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, forgive us Lord;

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, hear us O Lord;

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us;

Pray for us, Our Lady of Lourdes

So that we are made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let’s pray:

Lord Jesus, we bless you and thank you for all the graces that, through your Mother in Lourdes, you have poured out on your people in prayer and suffering. Grant that we too, through the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes, may have part of these goods to better love and serve you! Amen.