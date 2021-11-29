Novena to the Immaculate Conception to ask for the grace that is important to us

We turn to Mary Most Holy, to entrust to her what is most dear to us, in these nine days that lead us to one of the most important anniversaries that the Church celebrates on December 8: the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

Holy Mary, in view of the birth and saving death of the Son of God, from the first moment of her conception, was preserved from the original guilt.

The dogma of the Immaculate Conception, officially proclaimed on December 8, 1854 by Pope Pius IX, states that Mary was born without a shadow of sin, therefore preserved from original sin. She, the all holy, was chosen as the one who would carry the Son of God in her womb.

Precisely with this title, the Blessed Virgin Mary presented herself to the young Bernadette Soubirous on March 25, 1858 in Lourdes, who answered her thus after the young woman asked her who she was three times: “I am the Immaculate Conception“.

Novena to the Immaculate Conception – First day

In the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.

Most pure virgin, conceived without sin, all beautiful and spotless from the first moment, I venerate you today under the title of Immaculate Conception. Your Divine Son has taught me, through His esteem, respect and submission to You, what honors and homages I should pay You.

You are the safe haven for repentant sinners and for this I have recourse to you, through this novena. You are the Mother of Mercy to whom I present my miseries and I ask you to help me, since, after Jesus, you are all my hope. With Your maternal intercession, Our Lady full of goodness and power with the Lord, I beg You to let me obtain … (exhibit the requested grace).

If what I ask of You is not for the glory of God and the good of my soul, let me have the one that is most consistent with both. Amen!

3 Hail Mary

Prayer of the day

O Immaculate Conception, this sweet name invites me to trust you, it brings me comfort and strengthens my Faith. Mary, my Mother, I have total confidence in your powerful intercession near the Lord and I ask you to help me to keep the flame of Faith, which I received in Baptism, is always kindled in the midst of the world. Be my help, Immaculate Conception, and obtain for me from our heavenly Father, through the merits of your Son, the grace of (…). Amen

Pater, Ave, Gloria.

Final prayer

O God, who with the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, you prepared a worthy abode for your Son and, in anticipation of the death of he, you have preserved it from every stain, grant us too, through his intercession, to reach you, in purity of spirit. We ask it of you for our Lord Jesus Christ. So be it! Amen.

