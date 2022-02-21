Novo Nordisk offers training in physical medicine

The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and the Spanish Society of Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine (SERMEF) have signed a collaboration agreement to provide professionals in this specialty with specific training in dealing with obesity in their patients.

The prevalence of obese or overweight people in rehabilitation consultations is increasing. “For example, in a Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit, 80-90 percent of patients are overweight or obese. This prevalence can be observed in most areas of rehabilitation, with the consequent limitation that this entails in achieving the results functional expectations,” warns Dr. Marta Supervía, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the aforementioned scientific society.

For his part, the director of the Novo Nordisk Obesity Unit, Domenico Forte, highlights that “obesity and overweight are complex and multifactorial diseases that are associated with multiple comorbidities, impacting the functionality and quality of life of these patients and even reducing their life expectancy”.

It is a public health problem

“It is a Public Health problem to which we have to be able to give an optimal response, so we have to be able to combine efforts from all professional fields related to its care, and rehabilitation is also an area on to be able to work”, continues Domenico Forte.

Thus, Marta Supervía emphasizes that “Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine is an area of ​​Medicine where one of the main objectives is to minimize disability, which increases with the increase in obesity and overweight”.