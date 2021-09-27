Novogratz and the conflicting opinions on the price of Bitcoin

According to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, the Bitcoin market is currently in good shape.

However, not everyone agrees. According to Robert Kiyosaki in October, a gigantic collapse of the stock market could occur, which would also risk bringing Bitcoin with it.

The forecasts of Kiyosaki and Novogratz on the price of Bitcoin

A few days ago, after the collapse caused by China’s intensification of the fight against cryptocurrencies, Novogratz commented that the decline was also due to the upcoming start of tapering by the Fed, and to a strong resistance in the price of bitcoin in area $ 45,000.

The market is down for three reasons: China reiterating their anti-crypto, anti-freedom stance; US Fed putting taper in motion; running into big overhead resistance on chart at 45k, 3200. The secular story is as strong as ever but a price consolidation is going to continue. – Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) September 24, 2021

While predicting that price consolidation would continue, he previously stated that he believed the crypto market to be in good shape, even after this decline.

During an interview with CNBC he had stated that the level to be kept under control was $ 40,000 and in fact during these days of decline the price has never dropped below this line, instead ending up by rising up to return today to $ 44,000. .

Novogratz he also said he is not particularly nervous at the moment, as he is continuing to see a lot of capital entering this space.

On the Chinese question he then added that China has never actually been a real great source of innovation in the crypto sector, despite being an important producer of volumes in trading.

Galaxy Digital CEO believes that there are still many cryptocurrency exchanges in China today, and that the Chinese know how to use VPNs to keep doing it, although it is more difficult.

Novogratz’s optimism is offset by Kiyosaki’s pessimism.

The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” argues that next month there will be a crash in the stock markets.

Giant stock market crash coming October. Why? Treasury and Fed short of T-bills. Gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash too. Cash best for picking up bargains after crash. Not selling gold silver Bitcoin, yet have lots of cash for life after stock market crash. Stocks dangerous. Careful – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 26, 2021

The causes would be internal to the US market, and the collapse could also involve gold, silver and bitcoin.

According to Kiyosaki in such a scenario it would be better to have some cash to be able to do business by buying at lower prices, but it would not be convenient to sell BTC and silver in order to take advantage of their possible appreciation after the collapse of the stock market.

Already at the end of August many were looking forward a stock market crash in September, while then in reality there was only a correction, with for example the S&P 500 which touched its all-time highs at the beginning of the month and then lost 5% in conjunction with the sharp drop in bitcoin a few days ago, and then recover almost 3.5%.

Something similar also happened to the Nasdaq, while for the Dow Jones the only significant difference is that the peak was reached in mid-August.