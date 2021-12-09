Novovax, the vaccine that no vax likes. Green light on arrival

One more weapon against the pandemic, especially to further increase the number of vaccinated people: this is the new covid Novovax vaccine, which could also breach the hard and pure no vax and skeptics, being based on a more ‘accepted’ technology according to many of these anti-vaccination groups. The vaccine in fact exploits the technique of recombinant proteins. Approval could come as early as mid-December.

Novovax vaccine: because even unvaccinated people like it

“Nuvaxovid”, this is the trade name of the vaccine, exploits the technique of recombinant proteins, in use for some time against diseases such as pertussis, hepatitis, meningitis, herpes zoster and other viral infections. Therefore, nothing to do with RNA technology, disliked by most of those opposed to the vaccine, although nanotechnologies and adjuvants are also present in this peraparato.

Novovax, the timing of approval

Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccines task force of the European drug agency, announces a very short timeframe: “The data presented by the company speak of an efficacy of around 90% and are in any case solid. I believe that the vaccine can get approval by mid-December, given that in the end the safety and quality standards of production have been aligned with those required by the EMA and the American FDA ”. Novavax “can be administered from 18 years upwards”, costs much less than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s and is easy to transport because it can be stored at the normal refrigerator temperature.

The French Valneva also arrives

In this sense, the French Valneva vaccine will be even more welcome “Vla2021”, which in 2021 will further enrich the range of vaccines available (the EU has booked approximately 24 million doses). The latter product is in fact based on the virus disabled, which, without generating the disease, stimulates the immune response, an ‘older’ technology compared to the current ones but less feared by various skeptical fringes.