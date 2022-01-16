now Air France- Corriere.it is in pole position



The Airbus A320 with the livery of the new company (photo from Ita Airways / Instagram)

Ita Airways accelerates the search for an industrial partner and at the beginning of February it intends to open a data room where companies interested in entering the capital of the new airline have access. A move seen as a prelude to the official negotiations in the spring and which have a deadline of 30 June 2022. The data room – virtual – will make available to those who ask for all the numbers on the Italian company’s assets (such as airplanes, slots , contracts, the Alitalia brand) and its economic performance. how much the Corriere della Sera from ministerial sources following the dossier. The same sources now point to Air France provisionally ahead of Lufthansa.

The Board of Directors of January 31st That the top management of Ita Airways – the president Alfredo Altavilla and the CEO Fabio Lazzerini – want to make alliances on the issue was also seen in the hearing on Wednesday 12 January at the Transport Commission of the Chamber. But now there would also be a mini-roadmap. According to sources, on January 31st the Ita Board of Directors will be called upon, among other things, to approve the revision of the industrial plan with updated numbers and scenarios because the most recent ones date back to last September, before the appearance of the Omicron variant. At the beginning of February – probably on the 2nd or 3rd – the newco could open the virtual data room to potential partners.



Two in the race The path that should lead Ita Airways inside a large airline group becomes more intense and delicate week after week. And for now it leads to Paris and Frankfurt, the hubs of the giants of the skies that have an open dossier on the Italian carrier: Air France and Lufthansa. All the rest, as an exponent of the Italian government calls it, background noise that on the one hand gives the impression that they are all interested in Ita, but on the other hand risks irritating those who have already opened a channel, even diplomatic, with Rome. In any case, the future of the company which took over from Alitalia in mid-October will depend above all on the political-industrial compromise that will be reached. The five Italian, German, French and American sources following the Ita Airways question agree on this and that the Courier service has heard in the last few days.

The unknowns For Palazzo Chigi, the Ministry of Economy (shareholder of Ita Airways) and the first floor of Palazzina Alfa (the headquarters of Ita where the top management sit a stone’s throw from Fiumicino airport) the node does not find a commercial ally, as much as someone who is committed to putting money into it. Complicated thing. Partly because – the sources say – Covid is still here. Partly because there are those who fear that Italy is now a difficult market for traditional carriers given the dominance of low cost airlines Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air and Volotea. Partly because, statistics in hand, clinging to the Rome hub would force us not to exploit the potential of Milan Malpensa. Partly because Paris and Frankfurt see a possible danger in the Italian elections – officially in 2023, except for an early vote – which could compromise any integration project depending on the outcome of the polls.

The no of Iag As Altavilla and Lazzerini have explained several times, the airline cannot survive on its own, but needs to be integrated into a system of carriers. In recent days, Iag, the holding that includes British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, has been added to the list of suitors. In fact the company in an e-mail to the Courier service dry reply that does not comment on rumors and speculations. Sources of the holding add that there are no ongoing contacts with the top management of Ita and that no collaboration and even less intention to enter the capital of the Italian airline are on the agenda. Not only because Iag already has a hub in the Mediterranean – and Spain, where Iberia and Vueling are based -, but also because in the next 2-3 years the goal is to return to pre-Covid values ​​without adding further complexity.

Delta’s step backwards From beauty contest Delta Air Lines also paraded – surprisingly -. Speaking with the agency Reuters the number one Ed Bastian said that the American giant does not intend to invest in Ita Airways. A position confirmed later by answering the questions of the Courier service. Delta has no plans to make financial investments in the new Italian company, explains a spokesperson. Thus, the 100 million dollars that the Americans were willing to spend in 2019 to have 10% of the new Alitalia in consortium with the Treasury, Ferrovie dello Stato and Atlantia are also missing: It was an investment linked to the old Alitalia that stopped flying . Delta – continues the spokesperson – works with partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic on the transatlantic joint venture and continues contacts with the top management of Ita on various aspects to expand the collaboration.

The Air France dossier Americans could always act indirectly. In fact, Air France is working on the Ita Airways dossier so as not to end the Italian company in the hands of Lufthansa and not to lose the goose that lays the golden eggs, Milan Linate, with its important audience of business customers. From Delta they explain al Courier service who do not express themselves on the intentions of the partners, but Delta itself would still be an interested party in a possible agreement: according to the latest financial document, the Americans hold 5.8% of the Air France-KLM group and sit on the Board of Directors. When it comes to deciding on the investment or not, they will vote too. Franco-Italian industrial sources confide in Courier service that in Paris a creative way to enter the equity of Ita Airways would be studied – if the negotiation with the Italian newco were to end with an agreement – also meeting what are defined as requests from the Italian government.

Klm’s doubts Obviously they are still far from the agreement. At the table in the spring it is necessary to discuss various issues: the role of the Rome Fiumicino hub and the Milan Linate airport, commercial and industrial synergies, investments, routes, personnel. But the Italian-French sources underline that in Rome the announcement – given well in advance – that Pieter Elbers will leave the position of CEO of KLM in May 2023 did not go unnoticed. Elbers – never in tune with the CEO of the Ben Smith group but much loved by Dutch employees – he had long opposed a leading role of Air France-KLM in Alitalia first and then in Ita Airways. Indeed, according to what transpires, in the last meetings in 2021 Elbers would also have presented conditions for the agreement rejected by the top management of Ita because they were considered unacceptable. For this reason, having said in public 17 months before that Elbers will no longer be CEO of KLM is seen by Italy as the removal of an obstacle.

The conditions of Lufthansa And Lufthansa? We are open to a partnership with Ita Airways, says al Courier service a spokesperson for the group. Thus confirming what has always been the Frankfurt road map: first the commercial alliance, then one step at a time until we jointly evaluate an agreement that will allow the Germans to enter the Italian carrier in a few years’ time. Those who had the opportunity to speak with Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr and the ambassador with Italy, Joerg Eberhart (former Air Dolomiti number one called in October as head of strategies for the entire group), said that the German leaders are convinced that Ita Airways would have a better future under the roof of the Lufthansa group, as demonstrated by the cases of Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Edelweiss and Air Dolomiti, all belonging to the German giant. Not only. Spohr believes that it offers an unrivaled global sales machine, better than Delta Air Line, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

The deadline of June 30th Time is running out. President Altavilla in the last hearing at the Transport Commission of the House set the deadline to find the agreement within the first half of this year. Not only because Ita Airways does not have the size and volumes to be on the market alone or to offer extensive network coverage and therefore needs to be integrated into an alliance on equal terms unlike what happened in the past with Alitalia . But also because its adhesion to the SkyTeam alliance (that of Alitalia, Delta and Air France-KLM) hangs on Ita: the newco entered it last autumn to stay there until 31 December 2022. But if it finds an agreement with Lufthansa – from the rival Star Alliance – must communicate the exit from SkyTeam by June 30, 2022 in order not to pay penalties or costs.

