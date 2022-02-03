Now Allegri has no more excuses, Vlahovic and Zakaria solve the goal problem: Juve will go to the Champions League, stay out … | First page

Anyone who reads me, or even those who know me, knows that both in the past season and in the current one I have been very drastic on the outcome of the Juventus championship. In both cases I said that she would not have reached fourth place, good for saving the rear and the Champions League.

Last year, led by the newcomer and unprepared Pirlothe goal was hit only in the final half hour of the last match, that of the Neapolitan suicide against Verona.

This time, despite being fifth, one point behind Atalanta which, however, has one game less, I was convinced that nothing could have saved Juve from an even more serious shipwreck. Staying out of the Europe that counts without being able to console oneself with two small trophies: the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

I have to admit that I would really be a fool if, after the departures of Ramsey, Kulusevski and Bentancur, but most of all, after the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria, I didn’t have the courage and honesty to change my opinion.

It is not a question of being overwhelmed by the emotional wave that pushes a substantial part of the Juventus fans to think about the possible conquest of the Scudetto, but of evaluating with seriousness and rigor how much new and precious the winter market has brought.

First of all, not only did Vlahovic arrive, but – at least until June – Morata remained which, if it is not an alternative, it is at least a complement. In addition – at least until June – there is always Dybala.

Who thinks about it, get it out of their minds that Massimiliano Allegri wants them to play all together in a hypothetical trident. But that the Juventus coach, with these three, has many solutions available is absolutely certain. The reserves will be Kean and Kajo Jorge, and they can come in handy for game clips, though the goal problem should be solved.

So far Vlahovic has scored 17 goals in Fiorentina (including five from penalties) and it is not clear why he should start to slow down when he moves to a theoretically stronger team.

Unless Allegri’s (non) game penalizes him to the point of registering a regress. It would obviously be very serious, even more so if the other purchase, Denis Zakaria, despite being a midfielder, knows how to throw himself into the area and go to finish with good accuracy and shooting happiness.

How many times, when the few goals scored by the team were pointed out to him, Allegri replied by saying that those of the midfielders were missing?

Now he will have no more excuses. First, because the top scorer in Serie A has arrived, second because Zakaria knows how to do many things, including goals.

But there is another reason why Juve have improved in singles by becoming even more of a physical team. It is the height of ten elements: five on the meter and ninety and above, five above the meter and eightyto. He showed it with a nice graph there Gazzetta dello Sport of today 3 February.

Now it is not exactly a detail, but a specific feature. Allegri prefers strong and well-structured players because his football, far from being codified, is a football of winning tackles and restarts on an open field.

Certain the manager’s responsibility increases. Juve probably weren’t in the Scudetto even before, but fifth place, after months of chasing, is still an insult. It remains to be seen if and who will yield among those preceding it. I doubt that it is Atalanta who, usually in the second round, fly. So who?

Not Napoli which, for me, can still win the Scudetto. Maybe, if they lose the derby, Milan collapses. It is not a wish – God forbid – it is a simple possibility.