now also in the GR Sport version

A NEW VARIANT – Parallel to the start of the Dakar 2022, here is a novelty concerning one of the protagonists of the rally raid: the Toyota Hilux. In fact, at the same time as the race that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the Japanese manufacturer has announced the launch, also on the Italian and European market, of its maxi pick-up under construction. GR Sport. The arrival of this sportier variant is scheduled for autumn 2022.

UNDER THE BONNET – The Toyota Hilux GR Sport it sees no changes to the 2.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with 204 HP of power and 500 Nm of maximum torque, combined with a manual or automatic six-speed gearbox. The payload capacity is one tonne, it can tow trailers up to 3.5 tonne and is available with a double cabin cabin. The equipment is complete, and includes: LED headlights, Smart Entry & Start system (i.e. opening the doors and starting without a key) and Downhill Assist Control (the downhill speed control system), automatic climate control dual zone and self-locking differential.

IMPROVED TRIM – With the latest restyling of the model, which took place in 2020, the Toyota had already revised the suspension and steering of theHilux, elements which, however, have been further updated with this latest edition GR Sport. In detail, the Hilux GR Sport is equipped with a stiffer front, with the installation of new monotube shock absorbers (painted red and with larger piston) and stiffer coil springs than the original ones, which should ensure greater handling and responsiveness to driving. .

MORE SPORTY DESIGN – The style of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport it is the part of the pickup that has received the most attention. The appearance is more aggressive, thanks to the redesigned front fascia and grille and the black finish of most of the details, such as the rear bumper, mirror caps, side steps and tailgate handles. Greater sportiness can also be felt inside the passenger compartment, with more enveloping front seats, made with a contrasting game between black leather, red stitching and suede between seat, backrest and profile. The GR logo is embossed on the backrests, which is also visible on the mats, on the start button and on the animation of the multi-information display.

