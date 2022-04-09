Now Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- After the war in the media and the declarations in court, now Amber Heard He confessed that he still loves his ex-partner, Johnny Depp.

Two days before Depp’s trial against Heard for defamation takes place, the actress used her networks to detail the complicated moment she is going through.

“I will be unplugging for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia where I will be facing my ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in court. Johnny is suing me over an op-ed I wrote for the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.

Amber Heard says she has had to pay the price for being a woman

She explained that what she is suffering is the price she has had to pay for being a woman and denouncing the abuse against her.

“I never named him, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny,” she said.

He explained that despite everything he still has love for Depp and hopes that this trial ends in something positive for both.

“I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to relive the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I acknowledge the constant support I have been fortunate to receive throughout these years, And in the weeks to come I’ll be leaning on him more than ever.”

Amber Heard becomes a mother in 2021

In July 2021, actress Amber Heard announced through her social networks that she was debuting as the mother of a girl whom she named Oonagh Paige Heard.

“I am very excited to share this news with all of you,” she said in the message that she accompanied with a tender image in which, lying in bed and looking relaxed, her baby sleeps on her chest.

The interpreter of “Aquaman” or “The Danish Girl” went on to explain that four years ago she decided that “I wanted to have a child, under my rules. Now I appreciate how important it is for us, as women, to think about our destiny in this way.” .

“Not wanting a ring to have a crib”

The actress then added that she was confident that “we will reach a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib,” she asserts in her instagram account, in which he has almost four million followers; apparently she became a mother through surrogacy.

“A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this,” he expressed in his message at the time that took his fans by surprise.

Amber Heard was married to Johnny Depp, whom he accused of abuse, a claim he won in the British courts, which did not admit appeal by the actor.

Johnny Depp assaults

The London High Court ruled that the account of the alleged assaults committed by Depp was “substantially true”.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 and split a year later. The actress has donated part of the seven million dollars from the divorce to ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

For some time now, Heard has had a relationship with the film photographer Bianca Buttywith which she has been seen walking hand in hand.

Now, her daughter Oonagh fills her with happiness. “She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” she expressed herself almost a year ago, when she announced to the world that she had become a mother.