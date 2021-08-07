NOW and Sky movies, TV series and originals: what to watch in August

What are the Announcements to see in August 2021 on NOW and Sky On Demand between films, TV series and originals? The popular Sky streaming service offers several new entries every month, and even in this case it is no exception given the recent arrival of the new channels. If you don’t want to get lost in the catalog and want to discover the best new contents, keep reading: we recommend what to watch on NOW and Sky On Demand in these and in the coming days.

If you are looking for advice on what to see on NOW and Sky On Demand in August 2021 you have therefore come to the right place, because we are about to offer you a selection of the best new films, TV series and original contents coming out on the streaming service catalog. We can start immediately by starting with the films: if you are not already a subscriber you can follow this link to not miss them.

Movies to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

A man above the law

The first novelty NOW and Sky On Demand of August 2021 is the action film A man above the law, starring the “veteran” of the genre Liam Neeson. Farmer Jim Hanson is having a tough time economically, but things are about to get even more complicated: he’ll get caught up in a hunt by the Mexican cartel, who wants to get their hands on a child who illegally crossed the border. border with the United States.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 2 August 2021.

A man above the law, the official trailer (vo)

Breaking News in Yuba County (original)

In August the black-comedy by Sky Original arrives on NOW and Sky On Demand Breaking News in Yuba County, with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis and Matthew Modine. When her husband mysteriously disappears, housewife Sue falls into the spotlight and becomes a local celebrity: everyone wants to know what happened to the man, and the woman embarks on a search across Yuba County in an attempt to find him.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 9 August 2021.

Breaking News in Yuba County, the official trailer

Italian lockdown

Also among the news for August 2021 Italian lockdown, debut comedy by Enrico Vanzina with Ezio Greggio, Ricky Memphis, Paola Minaccioni, Martina Stella and Biagio Izzo. Mariella discovers that her husband Giovanni has cheated on her with a girl from the outskirts of Rome, Tamara, and the liason is also discovered by the latter’s partner. The two couples decide to separate, but the decree is issued with the new anti-contagion measures: they will have to learn to put up with each other.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from August 16, 2021.

Italian lockdown, the official trailer

Judas and the Black Messiah

One of the highlights of the NOW and Sky On Demand news of August 2021 is undoubtedly Judas and the Black Messiah, winner of two 2021 Academy Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Best Song, with a total of six nominations). 1967: Infiltrating Illinois’ influential Black Panther Party, Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) climbs the party hierarchy and approaches its boss, Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). The film is based on real events.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 25 August 2021.

Judas and the Black Messiah, the official trailer

Other films to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

Intrigue – Death of a writer – August 1, 2021

– August 1, 2021 Stonebreaker – August 2, 2021

– August 2, 2021 You’re killing me, Susana – August 4, 2021

– August 4, 2021 I’ll start over with you – August 6, 2021

– August 6, 2021 Intrigue – The enemy of the heart – August 8, 2021

– August 8, 2021 Jack in the box – August 11, 2021

– August 11, 2021 Behind the night – August 12, 2021

– August 12, 2021 Babyteeth – All the colors of Milla – August 13, 2021

– August 13, 2021 Intrigue: Samaria – The murder Vera Kall – August 15, 2021

– August 15, 2021 New York Academy – Freedance – August 17, 2021

– August 17, 2021 A sofa in Tunis – August 19, 2021

– August 19, 2021 Journey to the ends of the Earth – August 20, 2021

– August 20, 2021 Coma – August 22, 2021

– August 22, 2021 1917 – August 23, 2021

– August 23, 2021 The web of deception – August 24, 2021

– August 24, 2021 Hard Kill – August 25, 2021

– August 25, 2021 Rich in imagination – August 26, 2021

– August 26, 2021 The 2nd – One against all – August 27, 2021

– August 27, 2021 DNA – The roots of love – August 28, 2021

– August 28, 2021 Neither Juliet nor Romeo – August 29, 2021

– August 29, 2021 The shadow of the spies – August 30, 2021

– August 30, 2021 Hell on the border – Legendary cowboy – August 31, 2021

This month, the Collection dedicated to Liam Neeson (until 6 August), Fast & Furious (7-20 August), Paola Cortellesi (21-27 August) and 100% Animation (from 28 August to 10 September).

TV series to watch on NOW and Sky On Demand

Jett – Thieving profession

The first novelty that we discover on the TV series of August 2021 of NOW and Sky On Demand is Jett – Thieving profession. Daisy Kowalski (Carla Cousin), nicknamed Jett, is a highly skilled thief who has served a jail term and wishes to leave crime behind by taking care of her young daughter. However, he has not dealt with powerful and dangerous criminals, who want to take advantage of his skills to carry out thefts and do not take “no” for an answer.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 2 August 2021.

Jett – Thieving Profession, the official trailer

Mirage

What’s new this month also include Mirage, thriller and spy TV series co-produced by RAI, France TV and Zdf. Set in Abu Dhabi, it stars a nuclear systems security expert, whose life changes the moment the CIA begins to keep an eye on him, and Claire, who leaves France and embarks on a mission that includes blackmail, sabotage. nuclear and deceptions.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from August 18, 2021.

Mirage, the official trailer

The White Lotus (miniseries)

The HBO miniseries debuts on NOW and Sky On Demand The White Lotus, with Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario. In an exclusive resort in Hawaii, several guests meet for a vacation, who want to relax and regenerate for a few days: over time, however, unexpected and mysterious issues begin to emerge, affecting both tourists and the structure itself.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 30 August 2021.

The White Lotus, the official trailer (vo)

Other TV series to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

The L Word: Generation Q (season 2) – August 14, 2021

– August 14, 2021 Bulletproof (season 3) – August 22, 2021

– August 22, 2021 All American (season 3) – August 26, 2021 (Premium Stories, Sky On Demand only)

– August 26, 2021 (Premium Stories, Sky On Demand only) Coroner (season 3) – August 27, 2021

These the best news among movies, TV series and originals to see on NOW and Sky On Demand in August 2021. If you are looking for the news of other streaming services you can continue to follow us and click on the links below. In the meantime, let us know your expectations and preferences in the usual box.

