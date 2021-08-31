NOW and Sky movies, TV series and originals: what to watch in September

What are the Announcements to see in September 2021 on NOW and Sky On Demand between films, TV series and originals? The popular Sky streaming service offers several new entries every month, and even in this case it is no exception given the recent arrival of the new channels. If you don’t want to get lost in the catalog and want to discover the best new content, keep reading: we recommend what to watch on NOW and Sky On Demand in these and in the coming days.

If you are looking for advice on what to see on NOW and Sky On Demand in September 2021 you have therefore come to the right place, because we are about to offer you a selection of the best new films, TV series and original content coming out on the streaming service catalog. We can start immediately by starting with the films: if you are not already a subscriber you can follow this link to not miss them.

Movies to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

Godzilla vs. Kong

Among the September news of NOW and Sky On Demand we find Godzilla vs. Kong, the right film for lovers of science fiction and giant monsters. The Monarch agency starts a mission in search of the origin of the Titans to try to get to know them better. In the meantime, however, on the island of Skull, Godzilla and Kong are both attracted by an anomalous seismic activity that will put one against the other: it will be an epic battle, but the clash hides a dark conspiracy.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 6 September 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the official trailer

Locked Down

The news of September also welcome Locked Down, directed by Doug Liman with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A London couple in crisis decide to separate, but remain stuck at home in forced isolation with the lockdown for COVID-19. Surprisingly, the forced coexistence brings the two closer, giving them a particularly bold and decidedly illegal idea.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from September 26, 2021.

Locked Down, the official trailer

Every Breath You Take (original)

This month debuts on NOW and Sky On Demand Every Breath You Take, the new psychological thriller Sky Original starring Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan. It tells of a psychiatrist who falls prey to the brother of a patient’s victim, who has committed a serious crime. The avenger blames the doctor for his sister’s death and begins to persecute the man and his family.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from September 27, 2021.

Every Breath You Take, the official trailer

Other films to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

The godfather of the mafia – September 1, 2021

– September 1, 2021 Racetime – Everyone on the track! – September 2, 2021

– September 2, 2021 Tom & Jerry – September 3, 2021

– September 3, 2021 The scent of wild grass – September 4, 2021

– September 4, 2021 Mother – September 5, 2021

– September 5, 2021 The Last Vermeer – September 7, 2021

– September 7, 2021 Life in a Year – One more year – September 8, 2021

– September 8, 2021 Sniper – The end of the killer – September 9, 2021

– September 9, 2021 Lassie comes home – September 10, 2021

– September 10, 2021 Worth – The deal – September 11, 2021

– September 11, 2021 Le dindon – The turkey – September 12, 2021

– September 12, 2021 Tides – September 14, 2021

– September 14, 2021 The rite of the witches – September 15, 2021

– September 15, 2021 Yalda – September 16, 2021

– September 16, 2021 The Minamata case – September 17, 2021

– September 17, 2021 Synchronic – September 18, 2021

– September 18, 2021 Dream Horse – September 22, 2021

– September 22, 2021 AAA son-in-law wanted – September 23, 2021

– September 23, 2021 Oslo – September 24, 2021

– September 24, 2021 The Russian lover – September 25, 2021

– September 25, 2021 Me, him, her and the donkey – September 28, 2021

– September 28, 2021 The Debt Collector 2 – September 29, 2021

This month, the Collection dedicated to animated films (100% Animation until 10 September), to actor Fabio De Luigi (11-17 September) and the Sci-Fi genre (from 18 to 30 September).

TV series to watch on NOW and Sky On Demand

Coyote

Michael Chiklis (“The Shield“) Returns with Coyote, new TV series coming in September on NOW and Sky On Demand. After 32 years of service, Border Police Officer Ben Clemens finds himself helping the people he has always tried to keep out of the United States. Touching life on the other side of the border, man begins to question his vision of the world.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 5 September 2021.

Coyote, the official trailer

Billions – season 5 (part 2)

Among the news finally arrives the second part of the fifth season of Billions, more than a year after the interruption caused by the pandemic. This season Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades have rekindled their rivalry as new enemies show up. The season finale consists of five episodes, but the series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Loading... Advertisements

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 7 September 2021.

Billions 5 (2nd part), the official trailer

Supergirl – season 6 (final)

The sixth and final season of Supergirl. The series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name (played by Melissa Benoist), cousin of Superman and whose real name is Kara Zor-El. The time has finally come for the grand finale, after the delays caused by the pandemic.

Available on Sky On Demand from 9 September 2021.

Supergirl 6, the official trailer

Give me back my wife (original)

In September it debuts Give me back my wife, the new Sky Original production in two parts directed by Alessandro Genovesi and a cast composed of Fabio De Luigi, Diego Abatantuono and Anita Caprioli. Giovanni and his wife Chiara have been married for many years, but their relationship is worn out. The woman decides to leave him with a letter, which she writes and throws in the trash, while her unsuspecting husband is preparing a surprise party for her birthday: after finding the letter, she doesn’t give up and wants to win back Chiara at all. costs.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 13 and 20 September 2021.

Give me back my wife, the official trailer

Britannia – season 3 (original)

The NEW NOW and Sky On Demand news of September 2021 include the third season of Britannia, Sky Original TV series. This season we will have a radical transformation of Cait in her chosen path. The latter will have to make a particularly important decision for the future of its people. Confirmed in the cast Eleanor Worthington Cox, David Morrissey, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Mackenzie Crook.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from September 17, 2021.

Britannia 3, the official trailer

Scenes from a wedding (miniseries)

Debuts on NOW and Sky On Demand Scenes from a wedding, HBO miniseries starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac based on the 1973 film. The story of a husband and wife who realize after years of marriage that something is wrong and that the idyll society tries to bring them back to is nothing else than a dream destined to shatter. Unlike the original film, set in the 70s, the series tells stories of the present day.

Available on NOW and Sky On Demand from 20 September 2021.

Scenes from a wedding, the official trailer

Other TV series to see on NOW and Sky On Demand

Black Monday (season 3) – September 7, 2021

– September 7, 2021 Gold Digger (miniseries) – September 8, 2021

– September 8, 2021 Carter – September 21, 2021

– September 21, 2021 Work in progress (season 2) – September 25, 2021

– September 25, 2021 The Sister (miniseries) – September 26, 2021

– September 26, 2021 Transplant – September 27, 2021

– September 27, 2021 La tamburina (miniseries) – September 28, 2021

These the best news among movies, TV series and originals to see on NOW and Sky On Demand in September 2021. If you are looking for the news of other streaming services you can continue to follow us and click on the links below. In the meantime, let us know your expectations and preferences in the usual box.

Activate your NOW subscription to not miss all the news of the month.

You might be interested in: the 15 best TV series on NOW and Sky On Demand