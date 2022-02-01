Now and Then, the first images of AppleTV + ‘s bilingual thriller series

Apple TV + today announced the release date and unveiled the first images of the bilingual thriller series, Now and Then, which will make its world debut on May, 20th. The eight-episode series, set in Miami, was shot in Spanish and English and will be released on Apple TV + with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

READ ALSO: WeCrashed, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the trailer for the AppleTV + series

A layered thriller which explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends change forever after tragic epilogue of a celebratory weekend ended with the death of one of them. Twenty years later, the remaining five are reunited again, albeit reluctantly, by a common threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The cast of the series includes Oscar nominees Marina de Tavira And Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, the Soledad Villamil winner of the Goya Prize, the Željko Ivanek Emmy winner, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte And Miranda de la Serna.

READ ALSO: Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown, the Apple TV series with Gina Rodriguez is coming

The series is an idea of ​​Bambú Producciones, of the creators Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés, who are also showrunners, and Gema R. Neira, who is also the author along with Campos and their team. Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland – Spy Hunt) is executive producer and director.