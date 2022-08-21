“Now apparently people are assaulted on stage”

with the slap of Will Smith It seems that only he, his wife Jada and Chris Rock, the victim of the attack, were on stage. But nothing is further from reality, as there were many more affected. was the artist questlovewho saw his victory celebration in the Best Documentary category overshadowed, was Lupita Nyong’owho saw everything in the first row, and many others who attended the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles to see an awards show and left shocked by what they had just witnessed.

Among those affected by the embarrassment was also Zoe Kravitz, who had aroused passions on the red carpet and that is the only sweet thing that could be taken from an otherwise sad gala. The actress herself recognized it in an Instagram post, immortalizing the moment before she entered the theater and saw something of the most unusual. With a subtle poison dart, Kravitz summed up the ceremony thus: “Here’s a photo of my dress at the awards where people are now apparently assaulted on stage“, read his Instagram post.

And, in case her position on the subject had not been made clear enough, hours later she published another photo with her dress from the post-Oscar party and the following message: “And here’s a photo of my dress at the after-show party where apparently profanity is being yelled and people are being assaulted on stage“. The responses, how could it be otherwise, were filled with messages of support and approval.

Zoë Kravitz is on everyone’s lips after the premiere of batmanin which he gives life to Selina Kyle/Catwoman, a breath of fresh air for the character and one of the great performances so far this year. Off screen and on the catwalk, his choice of dress was also praised, being compared to another iconic model that he wore in his day no less than Audrey Hepburn. As she would later lament, none of that mattered after Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock.

