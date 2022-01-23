now available for immediate purchase

With the release of the Galaxy S22 scheduled for the next few weeks, the Galaxy S21 becomes an option to evaluate if you want to buy a top-of-the-range smartphone. The price of all three versions launched last year will have to drop to make room for the new South Korean top of the range. And for the Galaxy S21 + this has already happened: on Amazon, in fact, it is smartphone is on offer at € 747.90, with a discount of well 31% on the list price. This is a saving of over € 330, a hefty sum for a device that is still a top of the range today.









Although it has been out on the market for a year now, the Galaxy S21 + is still one of the best in the premium range. On board we find components that few smartphones have and which guarantee very high performance. No problem in using multiple applications at the same time and the opening of video games is almost instantaneous, even for the heaviest ones. The credit goes to the chipset Exynos 2100 and 8GB of RAM. It goes without saying that even the photographic sector allows you to take pictures and record videos of a professional quality.

Galaxy S21 + features

Reading the Galaxy S21 + data sheet you understand why we are facing a true premium smartphone, with very high performance. Although it has been out on the market for almost a year, it still remains an extremely powerful device.

On board we find the Exynos 2100 chipset, produced directly by Samsung, with a support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Also of excellent quality is the 2x AMOLED screen which has a 6.7 ”diagonal with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The strength of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + it is certainly the photographic sector. The South Korean company has been working for years to ensure that its smartphones are among the best at taking photographs. And with the Galaxy S21 + a good job was done. In the back we find three cameras: the main one from 12 megapixels, the ultra-wide angle one always from 12MP and then a 64MP telephoto lens with Space Zoom up to 30x. The selfie camera, on the other hand, is 10MP. With the Galaxy S21 + you can record videos with a resolution of up to 8K and in professional quality. Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, analyzes the photos and makes sure that there is always the best light. Night mode is also available to take bright images even in low light conditions.

There battery is 4800mAh with support for super fast charging, to have 100% autonomy in just over an hour. The Galaxy S21 + it also supports Wireless 2.0 fast charging and allows you to charge other wireless devices (headphones, smartwatches or your friends’ smartphones).

Galaxy S21 + on offer: discount and price

The price of the Galaxy S21 + begins to go down and is the first effect of the arrival in the coming weeks / months of the new Galaxy S22. Today we find the top-of-the-range South Korean smartphone in super offer on Amazon at a price of € 747.90, 31% less than the price list. It is one of the best prices around the web. In monetary terms, yes save more than 330 €. The price may seem high, but it must be remembered that the Galaxy S21 + has a list price above 1000 €. The smartphone is sold and shipped by Amazon. For the return there are the classic 15 days of time, so you can try it at your own pace.