now available for immediate purchase

Why the TicWatch 3 Pro does it have such a high list price? The reason is very simple and the suffix Pro in the name should make us understand: it is one of the best smartwatches with WearOS on the market. The credit is due to a technical data sheet that does not seek compromises and that has the best components, starting from particular dual 2.0 display which allows you to have an autonomy that can reach up to 45 days. But the features don’t end there: the TicWatch smart watch is also ideal for monitoring daily workouts (and related progress) and your health status.

TicWatch Pro 3: the technical features

A smartwatch that has nothing to envy to more sponsored and even more famous models. TicWatch is now a company that has been producing smartwatches for years and has become one of the most reliable. The TicWatch Pro 3 is a real top of the range, starting from the screen. In fact, the smartwatch mounts the Dual Display, a particular technology developed by the company and which overlays a low energy consumption screen with an AMOLED Retina display that offers brilliant colors. If you want to save battery, you activate the low energy consumption screen (dials with less information and less vivid colors), while if you want the most from your watch you use the AMOLED screen (with the possibility of choosing the dial that best suits you. like it). The display has a 1.4 ”diagonal and has a circular shape, like that of analog watches.

The powerful Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor which ensures high performance and lightning-fast opening of applications. The TicWatch Pro 3 uses the WearOS operating system Google that allows access to hundreds of applications, including all those dedicated to training. The smartwatch, in fact, is the perfect training companion: there are over 100 supported modes. In addition to physical activity, health can also be monitored: the watch integrates sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and to monitor the quality of rest. Also present the integrated GPS.

We close with the battery. Autonomy changes based on which screen we use: with the low-power one you can reach up to 45 days with a single charge, while with the AMOLED Retina display the battery life decreases a lot and we hardly make it to the weekend.

TicWatch Pro 3 on offer on Amazon: discount and price

In addition to the GPS model, the LTE version is also on offer on Amazon, which, logically, costs slightly more. In this case the price is 223,80 €, with one 38% discount on the price list. In both cases these are offers to be taken on the fly, they could end at any moment.