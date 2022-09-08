Now available on Spotify Brain Structure, the first episode of Hideo Kojima’s podcast

The last appearance in a video game fair of de Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear, Snatcher and Death Stranding, among other such acclaimed works, took place at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022. The moment in which he made an appearance monopolized all the spotlights, although we can say that what his legion of followers probably expected did not happen; instead of unveiling a new game, he announced his own podcast, directed and edited by himself.

As well, The first of its episodes is now available on Spotify, called Brain Structure. In this first foray, the Japanese creative is accompanied by the popular presenter Geoff Keighley, responsible for The Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest, among other events. You can listen to it at this link, although you should bear in mind that it is entirely in English.

What does Hideo Kojima work on?

“A great title” and “a challenging new game” They are the two confirmed projects that he has in mind, although no further details are known about it. Kojima announced a collaboration agreement with Microsoft, although nobody knows if it is related to one of those two games that he has on the table. As you well know, his name often appears in the middle of a thousand and one theories and speculations, so we have no choice but to remain vigilant for any movement.

His most recent work is Death Stranding, a science fiction story that is set in the United States after a catastrophe that keeps society fractured. The game has real actors like Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux, among others and puts us in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a messenger who must cross the vast regions of the country while trying to survive the harassment of the EVs, a kind of ghostly entity that appears when the rain of the decline falls. The game hit Xbox Game Pass for PC recently.

Source | Hideo Kojima on spotify