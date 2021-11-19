Now Brussels is preparing travel restrictions. Germany: “A terrible Christmas awaits us”

Covid infections are on the rise in almost all European Union countries and the majority of patients are unvaccinated. For this reason, the EMA yesterday returned to recommend vaccinations. Yesterday, with 7,270 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in one day, Croatia recorded a new negative record of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic, reached two weeks ago when they had been little less than seven thousand positive tests in 24 hours. The strong spread of the virus in Croatia, similarly to other Balkan countries, is primarily due to the low vaccination rate. So far just 61 per cent of adults have completed the vaccination course, equivalent to 51 per cent of the entire population of four million inhabitants. Slovakia also runs for cover and will impose “a lockdown on the unvaccinated”. This was announced by Prime Minister Eduard Heger in a press conference broadcast live on TV. With the new squeeze, effective from Monday for 3 weeks, only people vaccinated or who have had Covid in the last six months will be able to enter restaurants, shopping centers, shops with non-essential goods, sports activities and public events. And there is also the obligation to test unvaccinated people at work in all regions most affected by the epidemic. Meanwhile, the EU Commission is preparing an update on the recommendation on freedom of movement and this will include elements on the validity of Covid vaccination certificates. The document “will be presented soon”. This was announced by Christian Wigand, spokesman for the European Commission, in the daily briefing with the press, recalling that the regulation of the certificate has a duration of one year and that “an extension is already being considered”. In the Netherlands, the Christmas school holidays could be extended in an attempt to reduce infections among students. In Austria the situation is increasingly dramatic and yesterday the new record of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic was announced: 15,145 in 24 hours. The lockdown for the unvaccinated is not enough and many regions such as Salzburg and Upper Austria would like to impose a confinement for the entire population from next week. Germany also records a new record of infections from Covid, after the one set on Wednesday. As announced by the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, 65,371 new cases and 264 deaths were ascertained in 24 hours. “We have never been so worried as we are now, we are in a very serious emergency situation” and “we will have a truly terrible Christmas if we do not take something against the current trend”. Saxony is the first Land in Germany in which a “generalized lockdown” is being considered. According to Bild, restaurants, hotels and shops could close until December 15. In Belgium, smart working is compulsory four days a week until 13 December, mask obligation inside combined with the green pass for clubs and public events for over one hundred people, even outdoors.