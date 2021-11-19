Now comes the pronoun “non-binary”: another madness of the ultra liberals

Also the most popular dictionary of France he gives in to the “woke supremacy” that comes from the United States. As reported The paper, in fact, the neutral pronoun “iel”, contraction of “the” (him) and “elle” (she “), used by people who define themselves as” non-binary “and therefore do not recognize themselves in either the male or female gender , has entered the Petit Robert, equivalent of our Garzanti dictionary, just to cite perhaps the most popular manual. Therefore, even in France, an important cultural institution bends to the diktats of politically correct and bows to the ultra crusade. -progressist who sees gender as a social construct and wants to eliminate the concept of “biological sex.” However, not everyone appreciated the introduction of the neutral pronoun, which dates back to the end of October.

Controversy in France for the neuter pronoun in the dictionary

To protest against the choice of the Petit Robert is the deputy of En Marche François Jolivet, who wrote a letter of protest addressed to the académie française to ask to intervene on the matter. “ The Petit Robert, a dictionary that we considered as a point of reference, has just integrated the words ‘iel, ielle, iels, ielles’ on its site. Its authors are therefore militants of a cause that has nothing in French: wokism “ , tweeted the deputy publishing on social networks the letter addressed to the secretary of the academy, Hélène Carrère d’encausse. In his letter, Jolivet rebels against the potential “ destruction of the values ​​that belong to us “and considers Petit Robert’s choice as” a manifest ideological intrusion that undermines our common language “.

“It is not part of our culture”

A statement immediately taken up by the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer. “ Inclusive writing is not the future of the French language. Our students cannot have it as a reference “, he replied on Twitter. The theme of” inclusive writing “remains at the center of the minister’s attention, who last May had already crushed this” evolution “of language in the woke sense.” It is a personal pronoun of the third person singular and plural, used to refer to a person of any gender. It is about the use of the pronoun in inclusive communication “, the Petit Robert was justified. The neuter pronoun was introduced because, according to Le Petit Robert, it is increasingly used by the French and is becoming a common word.” We noticed that this word was growing and we integrated it “, explained to Le Figaro Marie-Hélène Drivaud. “ It will be introduced along with other terms such as health pass and no-vax “in the 2022 edition.

What is Woke Supremacy