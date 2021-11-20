Now Draghi is studying the new squeeze: the requirement of serum is no longer a taboo

The acceleration of the last few days has an internal and an external reason. The first is the objective increase in Covid cases in Italy, with a first important rebound on the numbers of intensive care in some regions. The second is the wind of contagion that blows from north-eastern Europe. With Austria going into total lockdown on Monday and which, first in the EU, introduced the vaccination obligation. And with Germany – for the third day in a row over 50 thousand cases – now in “full national emergency” (words of the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn).

Even in Italy, therefore, we are now heading towards a new turn of the screw. Because, moreover, there is the awareness that the best data from our home depend not only on the goodness of the vaccination campaign, but also on the fact that the great cold that has begun to blow over the north-east of Europe has yet to arrive. .

At the moment, therefore, between Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Health we are thinking about three possible scenarios and we do not exclude going as far as following the example of Austria on the requirement of serum. The first is to follow the German route. And that is to apply in the orange areas – the one with a high rate of hospitalization – the “2G model”: to allow access to restaurants, hotels, cinemas, gyms and public events only to those with a green pass because they have been vaccinated or cured. In short, the negative buffer will no longer be enough. The second scenario, on the other hand, is more rigid and assumes the “2G model” throughout the national territory, regardless of color. Hence, even in the white areas. Finally, the most stringent hypothesis of all, practically one step away from the de facto vaccination obligation: validity of the green pass only for vaccinated or cured even in the workplace. In essence, almost nothing can be done without a vaccine. A drastic solution, so much so that we are considering whether not to keep standing the possibility of moving even with the antigenic pad, whose validity would however be reduced to only 24 hours.

On the other hand, what the government’s line is on the issue has long been known. So much so that yesterday the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa did not rule out the possibility of “reflecting” on the opportunity to “introduce the vaccination obligation for categories that have constant contact with the public”, from the police to those who work in large-scale distribution. And in this direction, even more strongly, is pushing Confindustria. “We have always been for the obligation to vaccinate, then – explains the president of the industrialists, Carlo Bonomi – we took note that politics had difficulty in finding a synthesis regarding a provision so impacting from a social point of view and for this reason it was thought to the green pass “. But, he adds, “the only thing that can really make us safe is the obligation to vaccinate.” The final solution, also on the table at Palazzo Chigi, which prepares an ad hoc Cdm on the subject for Thursday.

And on the opportunity to get vaccinated yesterday Sergio Mattarella also returned. With clear words. According to the head of state, in fact, it is necessary to wage the battle “against antiscience” and “face it and win it” because “the continuation of a virtuous path is at stake”. “Vaccines – Mattarella reiterates – have been our greatest defense: they have saved thousands of lives, reduced suffering and allowed reopening”.